A former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, from Edo State, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Agbonayinma, who represented Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency between 2015 and 2019, announced his resignation on Wednesday at his residence in Benin.

He lamented that the party had been “hijacked” by individuals who “appropriated it for themselves”.

Mr Agbonayinma told journalists he would soon disclose the political party under whose platform he hoped to contest next year’s general election.

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The former federal lawmaker said he resigned from the APC because of a lack of respect for his leadership and marginalisation of Edo South in political appointments.

He said several appointments made by President Bola Tinubu were given to individuals from Edo North without regard for Edo South, which had the highest voting population.

The former lawmaker said he could not continue to remain in an “undemocratic party”.

He said that politicians who worked against the interests of the APC were now dictating political patronage within the party.

He said, “As a foundation member from the days of AC, ACN, ACD, now APC, we worked diligently to build an all-inclusive democratic institution.

“It is therefore deeply distressing to witness the party in our dear constituency gradually becoming the property of one or a few individuals who are unnecessarily and undemocratically interfering in the political province of the party in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

“After a careful evaluation of recent developments within the party (APC), and having observed a series of anti-democratic tendencies and activities, I regret to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the APC with immediate effect.

“At this critical point in my political journey, and in alignment with my personal convictions, principles, and evolving vision for purposeful service, I have come to the solemn conclusion that it is necessary to take this difficult but inevitable step,” he said

“You can attest that I did a lot as a member of the House of Representatives. I investigated corruption.

“Look at the three appointed ambassadors, they are domiciled in Edo North.

“A zone that has the highest population neglected and marginalised. South-South Development Commission domiciled in Edo North.” he added.

(NAN)