No fewer than 61 bodies of security operatives and civilians killed in Tuesday’s bandit attack on Bagna and Erena communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have been recovered.

Residents said the corpses were retrieved from surrounding bushes days after the abduction.

While the civilian victims have since been buried in Erena, the remains of the slain security personnel were deposited at the Minna General Hospital mortuary.

A resident of Erena, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the casualties included vigilantes and other security operatives, as well as civilians.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

However, police authorities reportedly confirmed only three vigilantes killed in the attack.

Among the victims was the vigilante commander, identified as Manga. He was said to have been rescued alive after sustaining gunshot wounds during a gun battle with the attackers but later died from his injuries.

Residents commended the efforts of security operatives who responded to the attack, noting that the assailants were eventually repelled.

However, they criticised the government for allegedly failing to act on prior intelligence that could have prevented the incident.

Meanwhile, tension has continued to mount in nearby communities.

On Thursday, residents of Bassa in Bassa/Kukkoki ward fled their homes following rumours of an impending bandit invasion.

Videos circulating on social media showed women and children scrambling to board canoes in search of safer locations.

The attack has displaced hundreds of residents, many of whom are now taking refuge at Zumba Central Primary School and other locations within Shiroro LGA.

READ ALSO: Terrorists blow up bridge in Niger State

A fleeing farmer, Rabiu Iliyasu, said residents abandoned their homes after noticing aerial bombardments around their community.

“In the morning on Thursday, we started seeing planes bombing areas around us. The security operatives withdrew because they were not informed, to avoid accidental casualties. Once they left, we also fled because there was no protection,” he said.

Another resident, Suleiman Abdullahi, said rumours of bandits gathering near Bassa prompted security forces to advise residents to either take cover or evacuate.

Residents noted that the area had enjoyed relative peace over the past year before the resurgence of attacks on Tuesday.