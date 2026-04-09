The Bauchi State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is grappling with internal divisions over moves to bring the state governor, Bala Mohammed, into the party, exposing cracks within the state chapter over the governor’s possible political realignment.

The disagreement surfaced during a caucus meeting held in Abuja, where party leaders debated the political consequences and structural implications of any potential defection by the Bauchi governor.

To manage the growing tension, caucus members unanimously agreed to establish a high-powered committee to coordinate the party’s position on the matter.

Acting Secretary of the caucus, Dabo Ismail, said the committee has been tasked with outlining the caucus’s demands and conditions to the APC national leadership should discussions on Governor Mohammed’s defection advance.

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According to him, the committee will also engage major stakeholders to ensure an inclusive negotiation process, represent the caucus in all deliberations relating to possible defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in Bauchi, and provide regular updates to members.

While reiterating that Mr Mohammed would be welcome in the APC if he chooses to join, Mr Ismail stressed that the party’s national leadership must not sideline state stakeholders during negotiations.

He described the committee’s formation as a democratic approach aimed at managing differing opinions within the party while preserving unity.

Speaking after the meeting, Sama’ila Dahuwa, who represents Bauchi North Senatorial District and chairs the state APC caucus, criticised what members described as the failure of the APC national leadership to adequately consult state stakeholders on such a sensitive political development.

The caucus argued that excluding local party leaders from discussions of this magnitude undermines internal democracy, inclusiveness and respect for existing party structures.

“The omission is unacceptable,” Mr Dahuwa said, warning against attempts to impose decisions without meaningful engagement with grassroots stakeholders in the state.

He disclosed that the newly constituted committee includes influential party figures, including a serving minister, former governors, and two senators.

Members also resolved to formally communicate their grievances and position to the APC national leadership, insisting that due process and internal consultations must guide any talks over new defections.

The caucus further warned that poorly managed integration of high-profile defectors could alienate loyal members and weaken party cohesion in Bauchi State.

Defection of governors

The controversy comes amid shifting political alliances ahead of future elections.

The political realignments in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections have seen a steady flow of state governors elected under the PDP and other opposition platforms to the ruling APC. This trend has significantly strengthened the APC’s grip on state governments.

Currently, the APC governs 31 of Nigeria’s 36 states, with only five governors remaining in opposition parties, primarily the PDP – 2, Accord – 1, APGA – 1, Labour – 1.

Mr Mohammed had, on 31 March, revealed plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling possible changes in Bauchi’s political landscape amid ongoing opposition realignments.

Speculation around his next political move intensified after APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, accompanied by Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, paid a closed-door visit to the Bauchi Government House.

The defections are driven by multiple factors: access to federal resources, internal crises within the PDP, and strategic calculations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political observers say these movements reflect growing concerns about a one-party-dominant system, where the APC’s increasing control over state governments limits political alternatives at both the state and national levels.