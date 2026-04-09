Ademola Lookman played 60 minutes as Atlético Madrid secured a historic 2–0 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday, while Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool to compound the English side’s poor away run in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg ties.

At Camp Nou, Atlético produced a disciplined and clinical performance to claim their first win at the stadium since 2006, ending a 25-match winless streak away to Barcelona. It also marked their first away victory against Spanish opposition in the Champions League.

The tie began at a high tempo, with Barcelona creating early chances through Marcus Rashford, who forced two saves inside the opening minutes. Atlético responded through Julián Álvarez as both sides traded attacks in an open start.

Barcelona thought they had taken the lead when Lamine Yamal set up Rashford, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Despite dominating possession, the hosts struggled to break down Atlético’s compact defensive shape.

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Atleti take a two-goal lead to Madrid 🔴⚪️#UCL pic.twitter.com/VytnxlYdBz — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 9, 2026

The turning point came just before half-time when Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí was sent off for a professional foul, giving Atlético a numerical advantage. From the resulting free-kick, Álvarez delivered a precise effort to hand the visitors the lead.

Barcelona, despite being a man down, continued to press after the break. Rashford came close with a free-kick that struck the crossbar, while Dani Olmo narrowly missed an equaliser.

However, Atlético sealed the win late on when substitute Alexander Sørloth finished off a swift counter-attack to double their advantage and put Diego Simeone’s side firmly in control ahead of the return leg.

Lookman, who joined Atlético from Atalanta in January, was lively during his hour on the pitch, offering pace and direct running as the visitors exploited spaces behind Barcelona’s high line.

In the other quarter-final clash, PSG defeated Liverpool 2-0 to extend the Premier League side’s struggles on the road. The result means Liverpool have now lost four consecutive away matches across all competitions for the first time since April 2012.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was again decisive for the French side, becoming the first PSG player to score in four consecutive Champions League knockout matches.

Doué & Kvaratskhelia for holders Paris 🔴🔵#UCL pic.twitter.com/99a1eL69ES — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 8, 2026

With the first-leg results, Atlético and PSG take commanding leads into their respective second-leg fixtures as the race for a place in the semi-finals intensifies.