The camp of the Super Eagles in Antalya, Turkey, received a major boost on Wednesday morning with the arrival of six more players, taking the total number in camp to 21 ahead of upcoming international friendlies.

Among the latest arrivals are Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams, whose presence significantly strengthens the team’s attacking options as preparations intensify.

They joined an already growing list of early arrivals including Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Philip Otele, Yira Sor, Semi Ajayi, Francis Uzoho, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Frank Onyeka and Adebayo Adeleye.

Also confirmed in camp are Chidera Ejuke, Raphael Onyedika, Igoh Ogbu, Maduka Okoye, Samuel Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi, as the squad nears full strength.

The team is camped at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel in Antalya and is expected to continue preparations with scheduled training sessions as head coach Eric Chelle fine-tunes his squad ahead of the fixtures.

Nigeria will face Iran on 27 March before taking on Jordan on 31 March, with both matches set to be played in Antalya after being relocated from Amman due to security concerns in the Middle East.

Chelle had earlier named a 23-man squad for the friendlies, notably leaving out first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, while striker Victor Osimhen is also absent due to injury despite being based in Turkey.

With 21 players already in camp and a near-complete squad available, the Super Eagles are expected to step up preparations as they seek to build cohesion and test new combinations ahead of future competitive engagements.