President Bola Tinubu sent his goodwill message on Wednesday as the Senate President Godswill Akpabio inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects in Lagos State on his behalf.

The president, who was absent from the event despite being in Lagos at the time, described the projects as crucial to enhancing mobility, governance, and economic activity in the state.

The projects include the Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex, and the Lagos State Geographical Information System (GIS) building.

Speaking through Mr Akpabio, the president said the projects represent more than physical structures, but practical efforts to address the pressures of rapid urban growth.

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“The Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge is more than a road; it is a bridge to opportunities. In a city like Lagos, movement is everything. When traffic improves, productivity also improves. When time is saved, businesses grow. When access is made easier, lives also get better,” he said.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, is widely known for persistent traffic congestion, with commuters often spending long hours on major routes such as Ojota and Ikeja.

President Tinubu said the projects signal a resolve to confront such challenges. “We will not be overwhelmed by the challenges of growth that we see in Lagos. Instead, we will solve those challenges and overcome them,” he added.

He also commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for sustaining what he described as a steady focus on projects with direct impact on residents.

The president thanked the state government for naming the administrative complex after him, saying he accepted the gesture with humility and as a reflection of collective effort in governance.

On the GIS building, he noted that reliable data systems and transparent processes are essential for planning, investment decisions and building public trust.

Mr Akpabio, who inaugurated the projects on behalf of Mr Tinubu, urged residents to make proper use of them and ensure their maintenance.

Mr Tinubu’s absence from the event deepens speculations of brewing coldness between him and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, confirmed on Wednesday that the president was in Lagos while the ceremony was taking place.

But Mr Dare, who appeared on a live programme on Channels Television, attributed Mr Tinubu’s absence from the event to his busy schedule and the demands of the security situation in the country on his attention.

“President Tinubu is in Lagos. Beyond the pictures, the president has been very busy with state matters,” Mr Dare said, according to The Cable.

“In the last 10 days, right from the developments in Jos, the president has been busy taking constant briefs, and he has to prioritise when it comes to state matters, especially security.

“He is in Lagos monitoring the development, working with the intelligence community, and taking constant security briefs.”

Akpabio speaks on Lagos development

Addressing dignitaries at the event, Mr Akpabio said his presence at the event underscores the importance the presidency attaches to infrastructure development in Lagos.

He praised Mr Sanwo-Olu for what he described as visible democratic dividends, adding that the state continues to set the pace for development in the country.

“Lagos is working and moving forward,” he said.

The senate president also reaffirmed the National Assembly’s support for the Tinubu administration, noting that the legislature would continue to back policies aimed at economic growth and improved living standards.

He disclosed that he cut short an international engagement in Rabat, Morocco, to attend the ceremony, describing the assignment as significant.

Mr Akpabio added that many ongoing projects in Lagos build on initiatives introduced during President Tinubu’s tenure as governor, with successive administrations sustaining that vision.

Projects, traffic advisory

A day before the commissioning of the project, Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s media aide, said the president would commission what he described as “iconic, transformative and legacy projects” across the state.

These include the Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge, the GIS building in Alausa, the Lagos State Multi-Agency Complex, the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, the Maracana Stadium, and the Lagos Food Logistics Hub in Abijo.

The Lagos State Government also announced temporary traffic diversions to ease movement during the events.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the commissioning of the Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge, scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, would affect traffic around Opebi, Allen, Ikeja and Ojota.

He advised motorists to use alternative routes to minimise disruptions.

More so, two additional commissioning events are scheduled for Thursday within the same time frame, including the Tolu Schools Complex, which is expected to affect traffic in Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle.