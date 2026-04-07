The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Nigerians to rely on verified health information and scientific evidence, warning that misinformation continues to threaten public health gains in the country.

The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja during a health walk organised to commemorate the World Health Day 2026.

The Day is usually observed annually on 7 April to commemorate WHO’s founding in 1948, and the theme for this year is “Together for health. Stand with science.”

Mr Ursu said the annual observance is to raise awareness about key health issues and to commemorate WHO’s establishment.

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He noted that this year’s theme reflects the importance of scientific evidence in improving public health.

According to him, many recorded global achievements in disease control and life-saving interventions are rooted in science and its practical application in healthcare delivery.

“Simple activities such as regular physical exercise, including walking, have been scientifically proven to reduce health risks and save lives,” he said.

Misinformation threatens health gains

Mr Ursu warned that the growing spread of misinformation could undermine progress in critical areas such as immunisation, maternal and child health and disease prevention.

He noted that the rise of multiple information channels, including social media influencers, has made it difficult for people to distinguish accurate health information from misleading content.

He advised Nigerians to critically evaluate health-related information and ensure it comes from credible and trusted sources adding that the commemoration also serves as a platform to promote health literacy and responsible information sharing.

Need for health communication

Mr Ursu emphasised that improving health literacy at the community level is essential, noting that informed citizens are better positioned to make decisions that protect their wellbeing.

He also called for sustained investment in public health communication, including the use of local languages and culturally relevant messaging to counter misinformation and build trust in scientific recommendations.

“Adherence to scientifically proven guidance remains essential to saving lives and improving overall health outcomes,” he said, adding that progress in Nigeria’s health sector depends largely on evidence-based interventions.

Call for scrutiny of health information

Also speaking, the Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Kamil Shoretire, stressed the need for proper scrutiny of health information before it is shared.

Mr Shoretire said the spread of unverified health claims, particularly on digital platforms, poses significant risks, as it can lead to poor health choices and resistance to proven medical interventions.

He urged institutions and professionals involved in health communication to uphold high standards of accuracy and ensure that public information is backed by credible evidence and aligned with national health policies.

Mr Ursu also added that partnerships between government agencies, development organisations, and community leaders would be key to ensuring accurate health information reaches grassroots populations.

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Call for collaboration

Mr Shoretire further called for stronger research systems and data-driven decision-making processes to improve the credibility of health information and service delivery.

He also emphasised the role of collaboration between government, media, and civil society organisations in promoting responsible reporting and dissemination of health information.

He noted that the media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and behaviour.

Both officials stressed that strengthening public trust in science and promoting accurate information are critical to improving health outcomes and advancing national development.