The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has appointed former Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo as Senior Strategic Adviser to its Director-General Jean Kaseya, reinforcing leadership capacity for continental health priorities efforts.

The announcement was made by Margaret Edwin, Director of Communication and Public Information at Africa CDC, in a statement issued on Monday.

Ms Edwin explained that the appointment aligned with the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda aimed at strengthening Africa’s voice in global health, boosting domestic financing and expanding local production of health commodities.

She said Mr Osinbajo would advise on Africa’s positioning in global health architecture reforms, sustainable health financing, local manufacturing, and building strategic partnerships to advance continental health resilience and cooperation goals broadly.

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She said that the former vice-president bring exceptional experience across governance, finance, law, and diplomacy, adding his leadership would be critical as Africa sought greater authority in shaping its health future.

“This appointment reflects Africa CDC’s commitment to mobilising African leadership of the highest calibre in service of the continent’s health security, sovereignty, and development,” she said.

She added that his experience in public policy and governance would support efforts to build resilient health systems across African Union member states, particularly in pandemic preparedness, prevention and response initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, served as Nigeria’s vice-president from 2015 to 2023, contributing to policy and governance reforms during his tenure.

He also served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, where he played significant roles in legal administration and institutional reforms within the state government structure.

During his time in government, he chaired Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Committee, led ease-of-doing-business reforms, and advanced social investment programmes while coordinating key economic policies across multiple sectors nationwide and driving inclusive. (NAN)