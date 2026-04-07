The Nigerian government has opened discussions with European aerospace manufacturer Airbus to develop a nationwide ground-to-air emergency medical response system.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, on Tuesday, made a visit to France to inspect the equipment, following the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

The proposed system is expected to strengthen emergency response across the country by integrating air ambulance services with existing ground-based healthcare infrastructure, particularly in hard-to-reach and underserved areas.

Airbus is an European aerospace manufacturer known for producing commercial aircraft, helicopters, and advanced defence and space technologies.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The company operates across several countries, including France, Germany, and Spain, and supplies equipment to governments, airlines, and emergency services worldwide.

Engagement with Airbus

According to the statement, Mr Pate held high-level discussions with executives of the European aerospace corporation on the sidelines of engagements aimed at improving Nigeria’s emergency medical response capacity.

As part of the visit, Mr Pate, the statement added, toured an Airbus emergency care helicopter at a French government-supported air ambulance facility in Lyon.

Mr Pate noted that the government is expanding both public and private sector health infrastructure to improve access to medical care, particularly in emergencies.

He added that the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance Scheme is being revamped to enhance response across urban and rural areas, with plans to deploy underground ambulance systems in cities alongside strengthened rural emergency medical ambulance services.

Other efforts

Nigeria has in recent years seen a number of initiatives aimed at improving emergency medical services at state and national levels.

In October 2025, the Kaduna State government launched the Kaduna State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (KADSEMSAS), a framework designed to provide round‑the‑clock emergency medical response across the state.

The programme includes a dedicated dispatch centre, a fleet of fully equipped ambulances and trained emergency medical personnel prepared to respond to accidents, childbirth complications and other urgent health crises in both urban and rural communities.

Similarly, in Anambra State, the Anambra State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (ASEMSAS) has been active in recent years.

At the federal level, the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) has been introduced as part of broader health sector reforms under the Office of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The programme is designed to ensure prompt medical intervention in emergencies within the first 48 hours by integrating urban ambulance services and rural emergency and maternal transport, including deployment of tricycle ambulances in hard‑to‑reach areas.