The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for stronger global collaboration and sustained investment in science to tackle emerging health threats, as countries mark World Health Day 2026.

The day, observed annually on 7 April to commemorate WHO’s founding in 1948, is being marked this year with the theme, “Together for health. Stand with science.”

In a statement published on its website, the WHO said human health has improved significantly over the past century, largely due to scientific progress and global cooperation.

The health body noted that global maternal mortality has declined by more than 40 per cent since 2000, while deaths among children under five have fallen by over 50 per cent.

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It added that advances in technology, knowledge, and collaboration have helped transform conditions such as high blood pressure, cancer, and HIV into more manageable health issues.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, noted that science is one of humanity’s most powerful tools for protecting and improving health.

Mr Ghebreyesus explained that people today live longer and healthier lives on average than previous generations due to the power of science.

“Vaccines, penicillin, germ theory, MRI machines and the mapping of the human genome are just some of the achievements that science has delivered that have saved lives and transformed health for billions of people,” he said.

Despite these gains, the WHO warned that health threats are increasing due to climate change, environmental degradation, geopolitical tensions, and shifting demographics.

These challenges, it said, are contributing to persistent diseases, strained health systems, and emerging outbreaks with epidemic or pandemic potential.

Science behind health gains

The WHO emphasised that scientific progress, when widely adopted, has transformed healthcare delivery and outcomes.

It noted that before modern anaesthesia, surgery involved extreme pain, but advances in medicine, technology, and specialist training now allow safer procedures worldwide, including in resource-limited settings.

The organisation also highlighted that global immunisation efforts over the past 50 years have saved more than 154 million children, with vaccines contributing to a 40 per cent reduction in infant mortality. The measles vaccine alone has saved over 90 million lives.

In addition, improvements in early screening technologies, such as electronic blood pressure monitors and mammography for breast cancer, have become life-saving tools for millions of people.

Role in global health coordination

The WHO said it has played a central role in advancing science and global health coordination over its 78-year history.

It cited its response to the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak, when it coordinated a global laboratory network that identified the virus within two weeks, setting a model for future outbreak responses.

The organisation also referenced its development of alcohol-based hand-rub formulations in 2009, which have been widely adopted in healthcare settings to prevent infections, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that it continues to set global standards, including air quality guidelines to reduce risks of respiratory diseases and water safety standards to prevent illnesses such as cholera.

Global campaign and collaboration

As part of the World Health Day campaign, the WHO said it is convening key global events to strengthen collaboration.

These include a One Health Summit in Lyon, France, organised with the G7 Presidency, bringing together heads of state, scientists, and community leaders.

The organisation said it will also host a global forum of its collaborating centres, involving more than 800 academic and research institutions across over 80 countries.

The WHO Chief Scientist, Sylvie Briand noted that science transforms uncertainty into understanding and reveals the pathways to protect and heal our communities.

Ms Briand warned that without rigorous scientific inquiry, decision-making could be driven by bias and misinformation, leading to ineffective or harmful treatments.

One Health approach

In a message to mark the day, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu echoed WHO’s call, stressing that innovation and collaboration remain central to improving health outcomes.

Mrs Tinubu said scientific partnerships have helped humanity overcome many health challenges and continue to guide us toward healthy living.

She also highlighted the importance of the One Health approach, which recognises the connection between human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

Mrs Tinubu urged continued commitment to strengthening health systems and supporting scientific progress.

“As we mark this important day, as a global community, let us continue to support science, invest in health systems, and work together to build a healthier and a more resilient world for all,” she said.

The WHO also called on governments, institutions, and individuals to ensure that evidence-based approaches guide health policies and everyday decisions, noting that sustained collaboration is essential to addressing current and future health challenges.

It maintained that progress in global health depends on countries working together to apply scientific knowledge in building stronger and more equitable health systems.