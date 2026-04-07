Less than 24 hours after commencing a nationwide strike, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of the industrial action.

The strike, triggered by unpaid allowances, delayed salaries, and other welfare issues, was called off following high-level government interventions.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of NARD said the suspension was a demonstration of goodwill in response to engagements by the Vice President, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Minister of Finance, and other key stakeholders.

However, the association has given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to resolve outstanding matters, including the reversal of the halted Professional Allowance Table (PAT), payment of promotion and salary arrears, and the disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

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NARD warned that failure to meet these demands will prompt an immediate resumption of the strike.

Reason for strike

Before suspending the action, NARD had declared a nationwide strike over what it described as persistent welfare challenges and policy inconsistencies.

Central to the dispute was the government’s decision to halt the implementation of the reviewed PAT, which the association said undermined prior agreements.

The doctors also raised concerns over delayed payment of promotion arrears, outstanding salary arrears, the yet-to-be-disbursed 2026 MRTF, and about 19 months of unpaid professional allowances.

The association warned that these issues were affecting morale and the sustainability of healthcare delivery across the country.

Government interventions

Announcing the suspension of the strike, the NEC said in a communiqué that it had reviewed the outcomes of high-level engagements involving the Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Pate, the Minister of Labour and Employment Muhammed Dingyadi, the Coordinating Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, among other stakeholders.

The association acknowledged these interventions with “cautious optimism,” noting that they underscore the importance of addressing the welfare concerns of resident doctors.

It added that the engagements facilitated by key government officials represent a significant step towards resolving the issues in contention.

However, the NEC noted that despite these assurances, critical issues such as delayed payment of promotion and salary arrears, the 2026 MRTF, and the outstanding 19 months’ professional allowance arrears remain unresolved and require urgent attention.

It also observed the federal government’s assurances regarding plans to address the reversal of the Professional Allowance Table and other welfare concerns.

Strike suspended, ultimatum issued

Following its deliberations, the NEC said it decided to suspend the strike as a demonstration of goodwill in recognition of the ongoing high-level interventions.

The association, however, issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to take concrete, measurable, and verifiable steps to address all outstanding demands.

It reiterated that its demands include the immediate reversal of the decision to halt the implementation of the reviewed PAT, payment of all outstanding promotion and salary arrears, prompt disbursement of the 2026 MRTF, and full payment of the 19 months’ arrears of professional allowances.

The NEC said it would reconvene immediately after the expiration of the ultimatum to assess the level of compliance and determine its next course of action.

It warned that failure by the government to meet these demands within the stipulated timeframe would lead to an immediate resumption of the suspended strike without further notice.

What next?

The association called on its members nationwide to remain calm, united, and resolute in the collective pursuit of improved welfare conditions.

It also expressed appreciation to the Vice President, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Coordinating Minister of Finance, the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, urging them to ensure the timely implementation of all agreed resolutions.

NARD further commended its members across the country for their resilience and solidarity during the period of the industrial action.