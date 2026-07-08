As Nigeria continues to grapple with escalating security challenges across different parts of the country, First Daily will, on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, host a high-level National Dialogue on Security at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The theme of the dialogue is: “Declaration of State of Emergency on Insecurity: Matching Words with Action.”

The event is designed to provide a non-partisan national platform for frank, practical and solution-driven conversations on Nigeria’s security architecture, with the ultimate goal of generating actionable recommendations capable of strengthening national security and restoring public confidence.

The Chairman of the occasion is Martin Luther Agwai (retired general), one of Nigeria’s most distinguished military leaders, while the keynote address will be delivered by Lucky Irabor (retired general), former Chief of Defence Staff.

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The National Leader of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) will serve as Co-Chairman of the event.

Recognising that insecurity requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response, invitations have been extended to the nation’s highest security leadership, including the Minister of Defence, Minister of State for Defence, Minister of Interior, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the State Security Services (SSS), as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and other service chiefs.

Senior officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have also been invited to participate in the strategic discussions.

In keeping with the inclusive nature of the dialogue, invitations have equally been extended to leading political figures and presidential hopefuls across party lines, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Seriake Dickson, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, and other prominent national leaders.

Furthermore, key stakeholders from Nigeria’s foremost socio-cultural organisations including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), PANDEF, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), and other influential groups have been invited to contribute their perspectives to the national conversation.

The National Dialogue will bring together security experts, policymakers, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, diplomats, members of the media, academics, youth representatives and other stakeholders to examine the root causes of insecurity and develop practical pathways towards lasting peace and national stability.

Discussions at the Dialogue will be frank, robust, constructive and solution-oriented, with participants expected to interrogate existing security policies, identify institutional gaps, propose workable reforms, and recommend concrete actions that will help address the multifaceted security challenges confronting Nigeria.

First Daily believes that the time has come for meaningful engagement that transcends political divides and places the security, unity and wellbeing of Nigerians above every other consideration.

The media and the general public are encouraged to follow proceedings from what promises to be one of the most significant national conversations on security in recent times.

Signed:

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, PhD

Chairman, Organising Committee

First Daily National Dialogue on Security,

July 1, 2026.