The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have raised serious concerns over repeated attacks on health facilities in Tehran, warning that escalating conflict in the region is threatening the delivery of essential medical services.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighted the impact of the strikes on hospitals, research centres, and pharmaceutical facilities.

Among the facilities affected is the Pasteur Institute, one of Iran’s oldest and most significant medical research centres.

Established in 1920, the Institute has operated for over a century across multiple areas of medical research and emergency response, and two of its departments serve as WHO collaborating centres.

Mr Ghebreyesus confirmed that the Institute “sustained significant damage and was rendered unable to continue delivering health services.”

The UNDP Administrator, Alexander De Croo, also berated the reported attacks on health facilities in the country.

Mr De Croo said the UNDP is “gravely concerned by reports of damage to health facilities in Iran, including the Pasteur Institute.”

“Health infrastructure and personnel must be protected under international humanitarian law,” he said, warning that disruption risks essential services and access to care for the most vulnerable.

Attacks on other facilities

Other health facilities have also been affected, according to various reports.

Mr Ghebreyesus said the Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital was damaged during a strike on 29 March, while the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical facility, which produces medicines for treating cancer and multiple sclerosis, was damaged in another attack on 31 March.

While no casualties were reported in these attacks, he noted that casualties are affecting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians at health facilities.

Widespread threats

Since 1 March, the WHO has verified over 20 attacks on health care in Iran, resulting in at least nine deaths, including an infectious disease health worker and a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Attacks have also occurred outside Tehran, such as an explosion near Imam Ali Hospital in Andimeshk, Khuzestan province, on 21 March, which forced the facility’s evacuation and halt of services.

“The conflict in Iran, and the region, is impacting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians present at health facilities,” Mr Ghebreyesus said, adding that peace is the best medicine.

Pattern of attacks on health facilities

PREMIUM TIMES has consistently reported warnings about attacks on health facilities across conflict zones, particularly in the ongoing US/Israel–Iran war and other regions.

In earlier reports, the WHO confirmed multiple attacks on health infrastructure in Iran, including at least 13 incidents within weeks of the conflict’s escalation.

Beyond Iran, the organisation also condemned the killing of paramedics in Lebanon linked to the same conflict, highlighting the growing risks faced by frontline health workers. It noted that the attacks have forced evacuations and disrupted essential medical services.

Similar patterns have been documented in other regions. In Sudan, over 2,000 people were reported to have been killed in attacks on health facilities since the outbreak of war. Rising hostilities in Afghanistan and Pakistan have led to repeated strikes on hospitals and increasing casualties.

Across these situations, WHO has warned that attacks on health infrastructure are part of a broader trend in conflict zones, with severe consequences for patient care, emergency response, and overall public health systems.