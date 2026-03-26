Newly appointed Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, has warned his officers against brutality and unprofessional conduct while pledging a tougher, intelligence-driven fight against crime across the state.

Mr Fatai gave the warning in his inaugural address on Thursday as he assumed office as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, pledging to strengthen crime-fighting efforts in the state.

Mr Fatai took over from Moshood Jimoh, who was redeployed to a new role after being at the helm of the police command in Lagos for 13 months, in a massive shakeup initiated by the new Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu.

The new Lagos CP said the command under his leadership would be anchored on discipline, professionalism and accountability, stressing that all operations must comply strictly with the rule of law.

“The command maintains zero tolerance for police brutality and all forms of unprofessional conduct. Any personnel found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws and regulations,” he said.

Describing his appointment as a call to public service, Mr Fatai thanked IGP Olatunji Disu for entrusting him with the leadership of Lagos State Police Command.

He also acknowledged his predecessor, Mr Jimoh, pledging to sustain existing security strategies and build on ongoing operations.

Describing Lagos as Nigeria’s economic hub and a major African megacity, the commissioner said the state presents complex and evolving security challenges requiring proactive and strategic policing.

Under his leadership, he said, the command will implement intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-focused policing to combat crime, restore order, and enhance public safety in key hotspots.

According to him, priority areas include tackling cultism and violent crimes, improving visibility policing, enforcing traffic discipline and strengthening public safety.

Mr Fatai also pledged to deepen community engagement, noting that public trust and cooperation are critical to effective policing.

He added that collaboration with the media would be enhanced to support the timely dissemination of information.

Mr Fatai emphasised youth engagement and community interaction as critical tools for crime prevention and building public trust in the police.

On inter-agency collaboration, the commissioner said the command would continue to work with other security bodies, including the Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency and Nigeria Immigration Service, to strengthen intelligence sharing and joint operations.

He assured officers of improved welfare, training and motivation, noting that a well-supported workforce is essential for effective service delivery.

Mr Fatai urged residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.

Background

The new commissioner assumes office amid heightened scrutiny of the command, following allegations of police brutality and human rights violations under Mr Jimoh.

The Lagos State government has faced criticism recently over the alleged abduction, assault, and torture of activist Hassan Taiwo, popularly known as Soweto, during a protest in January by Mr Jimoh.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a medical report from Cityview Hospital in Ogba, dated 29 January, confirmed multiple injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, including bruises on Mr Taiwo’s chest, shoulder, and arm, abrasions, and a hematoma near his mouth.

A subsequent MRI scan reportedly showed lumbar paraspinal muscle spasm, reflecting trauma and worsening a pre-existing condition. Soweto has been undergoing physiotherapy at a private Lagos clinic.

Activists who were either arrested or tear gassed as a result of participating in the protest over the incessant demolition of waterfront communities, accused Mr Jimoh of abusing power, conducting an illegal arrest, torturing Mr Taiwo, and committing other human rights violations linked to the 28 January protest in Lagos.

“We are aware that CP Jimoh Moshood is among senior officers currently under consideration for promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

“In our view, promoting an officer facing such grave allegations without a transparent investigation would seriously undermine public confidence in the police disciplinary system,” they said in a petition, signed by civil society leaders and addressed to Police Service Commission Chairman Hashimu Argungu.

Also, Amnesty International condemned Mr Jimoh for declaring human rights activist Omoyele Sowore wanted despite not having an order of court.

“Declaring Sowore ‘wanted’ is a clear abuse of power loaded with intimidation and disregard for human rights.

“The CP must immediately withdraw these threats and do his actual job — which is facilitating and upholding the right to peaceful protest,” the organisation said in a post on Facebook.

However, the Federal High Court in Lagos declared that the Nigerian police’s designation of Mr Sowore as a wanted person in Lagos last year was illegal and violated the Nigerian constitution.

The judge, Musa Kakaaki awarded N30 million in damages against the Nigeria Police Force, the then Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and Mr Jimoh for unlawfully pronouncing Mr Sowore a wanted person.

Mr Kakaaki, according to the details of the judgement shared by Mr Sowore’s lawyer, held that no Nigerian can be criminalised for speaking, protesting, or holding the government accountable.

Mr Jimoh, the Lagos police commissioner, publicly declared Mr Sowore wanted on 3 November 2025 for attempting to lead a protest on the Third Mainland Bridge over the demolition exercise in poor settlements of Oworonshoki in the state.