A coalition of civil society organisations has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC) to investigate Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, over the alleged abduction, assault, and torture of activist Hassan Taiwo, popularly known as Soweto, during a protest in January.

The petition, signed by civil society leaders and addressed to PSC Chairman Hashimu Argungu, was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

It accused the police commissioner of abusing power, conducting an illegal arrest, torturing Mr Taiwo, and committing other human rights violations linked to the 28 January protest in Lagos.

“We are aware that CP Jimoh Moshood is among senior officers currently under consideration for promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

“In our view, promoting an officer facing such grave allegations without a transparent investigation would seriously undermine public confidence in the police disciplinary system,” the petition stated.

According to the petition, Mr Jimoh ordered police officers to fire tear gas at protesters estimated at over 5,000 near the gate of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa.

The petition noted that at least two protesters and a passerby were injured.

One protester, Kafayat Muftahudeen, was hospitalised for seven days at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after being struck by a tear-gas canister.

The petitioners said Mr Taiwo and other activists led a peaceful demonstration involving residents from Makoko, Owode Onirin, Oworonshoki, and Ajegunle, demanding an end to alleged illegal demolitions and forced evictions.

They alleged that despite the protest being peaceful, police officers dispersed the crowd with tear gas near the Assembly complex.

Alleged assault on Soweto

The coalition claimed that Mr Jimoh personally ordered Mr Taiwo’s arrest at the protest venue. Officers reportedly dragged the activist into the Assembly complex, blindfolded and handcuffed him behind his back, and beat him.

The petition said the police commissioner participated in the assault, leaving Mr Taiwo with severe injuries, particularly to his lower spine.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a medical report from Cityview Hospital in Ogba, dated 29 January, confirmed multiple injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, including bruises on Mr Taiwo’s chest, shoulder, and arm, abrasions, and a hematoma near his mouth.

A subsequent MRI scan reportedly showed lumbar paraspinal muscle spasm, reflecting trauma and worsening a pre-existing condition. Soweto has been undergoing physiotherapy at a private Lagos clinic.

The petition further alleged that while Mr Taiwo was detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, he was denied access to his lawyer and family members on Mr Jimoh’s orders.

The group said tensions escalated after Mr Taiwo challenged the police commissioner over the alleged use of officers to enforce forced evictions on behalf of land developers in some Lagos communities.

Call for PSC intervention

The petitioners urged the PSC to conduct an independent investigation into Mr Sowe’s assault and detention, summon Mr Jimoh and other officers involved, and enforce disciplinary action where violations are confirmed.

They also requested that any consideration of promotion for the police commissioner be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fifteen civil society leaders signed the petition, including Okechukwu Nwanguma of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Akinbode Oluwafemi of Corporate Accountability & Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), and Megan Chapman of Justice & Empowerment Initiatives (JEI).

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi by text and WhatsApp messages for comment on the petition. However, at the time of filing this report on Monday, she has not yet responded.

Background

The protest formed part of a campaign by the Coalition Against Demolition, Forced Eviction, Land Grabbing, and Displacement to halt demolitions in waterfront communities, including Makoko, Oworonshoki, Owode-Onirin, and Ajegunle.

The march began at 7 a.m. from Ikeja Underbridge and proceeded to the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa.

Protesters carried placards reading “Save Our Souls” and “Stop the Killings, Stop Demolition of Our Homes.”

Despite the largely peaceful demonstration, police reportedly opened fire and deployed tear gas around 1:15 p.m.

Journalists covering the event, including a PREMIUM TIMES reporter and colleagues from other media organisations, were allegedly targeted.

Eyewitnesses said children and elderly women were among those endangered during the crackdown.

Mr Taiwo and co-organiser Frank were arrested and charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, including “singing abusive songs against the police and the Lagos State Government.”

A Yaba magistrate court granted them bail of N200,000 each with two sureties, and the case was adjourned.

Some civil rights organisations disputed the police account, describing the demonstration as peaceful and condemning what they called excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and seizure of personal property.

CAPPA called the crackdown “violent, unlawful, and deeply reprehensible,” and video evidence reportedly showed Soweto repeatedly urging protesters to remain calm.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), condemned the demolitions and police actions.

He cited previous court rulings that protected residents’ rights. These include a 2017 Lagos State High Court judgment awarding N3.5 million to families affected by unlawful evictions, an August 2025 Federal High Court injunction against demolitions in Makoko, Oko-Agbon, Sogunro, and Iwaya, and a 2024 Supreme Court ruling affirming federal authority over navigable inland waters.

The Lagos State Government defended ongoing demolitions as necessary for public safety, infrastructure protection, and urban planning.

It said the proposed Water City Project, engaging community leaders on compensation, rebuilding, and resettlement, while temporarily restricting reconstruction of demolished structures.