The Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has commenced high-level diplomatic engagements to resolve the party’s internal crisis.

Mr Turaki disclosed this on Wednesday at a press conference on the state of the party’s reconciliation initiative, after a two-day emergency consultative meeting in Abuja.

He said that the feuding factions were now exploring various pathways toward a lasting resolution.

Mr Turaki said that the reconciliation move followed an advisory from the Court of Appeal in Ibadan that the party should seek an out-of-court settlement of its internal crisis.

According to him, this is to allow the parties in the suit to explore reconciliation to save the PDP from further strife and provide a platform for aspirants to seek elective offices in the 2027 general elections.

Consequently, he said that the Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Adolphus Wabara, had constituted a committee to interface with estranged members.

Mr Turaki said that as a sign of good faith, his National Working Committee (NWC) had postponed the proposed National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Caucus meetings.

“We also de-escalated combative communication on all fronts.

“While we expected a reciprocal gesture, what we have witnessed instead is the weaponisation of hurtful rhetoric and the issuance of derogatory statements,’’ he lamented.

Mr Turaki, however, said that this notwithstanding, the party leaders were mindful of the far-reaching implications of the dispute and called on the other group to act in the overall interest of the party.

“I can unequivocally confirm that as of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways toward a lasting resolution,’’ he said.

Mr Turaki urged party supporters across the board to immediately de-escalate high-tempered communications and actions so as not to jeopardise the ongoing peace efforts.

He assured PDP members that the party would field candidates for all elective offices in the 2027 general elections, in compliance with Article 6(2) of the PDP Constitution, 2017, as amended.

“Let me reassure Nigerians that the PDP is alive and will participate in the forthcoming elections, offering a credible platform for robust political contests at all levels so that power may truly return to the people,’’ he said.

Responding to questions regarding the numerous litigations pending in various courts, Mr Turaki said that his camp was willing to make sacrifices to make the reconciliation work.

“As soon as we reach agreeable terms, we will willingly withdraw all cases, whether at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal or Supreme Court, to give peace a chance.

“All cases will give way for peace as soon as we reach that point. On the issue of compromise, we are willing to bend as far as our necks and backs allow.

“We are ready to make all sorts of sacrifices in the overall interest of the party. PDP will not die,’’ he assured.

Mr Turaki, while acknowledging the presence of spoilers in the peace process, said that such elements had been identified during the discussions held on Tuesday night.

He encouraged Nigerians to continue registering via the party’s e-registration portal, stressing that its “internal shock absorbers” would ensure it emerged stronger ahead of the next election cycle.

Mr Turaki also said that the NWC, at the meeting, unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, for their resilience and steadfast leadership in the face of recent challenges.

A faction of the party led by Abdulrahman Mohammed is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Mr Wike is a member of the PDP but serves as a minister in the APC-led federal government.

(NAN)