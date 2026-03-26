The African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has approved a detailed timetable for congresses nationwide, beginning with polling units and wards slated for 7 April.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, who made the disclosure shortly after the party’s NEC meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja, said key committees’ reports were also endorsed.

Mr Abdullahi announced that the party’s NEC meeting concluded successfully, describing proceedings as short, simple, and productive with full attendance recorded.

He noted that all required NEC members were present, emphasising that every stakeholder who needed to attend was there.

Mr Abdullahi stated that NEC had accepted the Policy and Manifesto Committee report earlier presented to the National Working Committee (NWC) for consideration and endorsement.

He added that NEC also received the Constitutional Review Committee report, stressing that both documents would be presented at the National Convention scheduled for 14 April.

According to him, the reports define the party’s policy direction and constitutional framework that will shape ADC’s future political and governance agenda.

The party spokesperson disclosed that local government congresses would hold on 9 April, followed by state congresses on 11 April, culminating in the national convention in Abuja.

He confirmed that guidelines for the congresses had already been released, stating that forms had been distributed nationwide to ensure inclusiveness and participation.

He assured party members contesting various positions would have equal opportunity, noting that the process was open, transparent, and accessible to all qualified members.

“The NEC meeting was attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), lending credibility and oversight to the proceedings,” he said.

Clarifying the purpose of the national convention, Mr Abdullahi said it was not going to be an elective convention, stressing that it would not produce new officers or candidates.

He explained that the convention was designed to ratify decisions previously taken by NEC and the NWC since the last convention cycle.

He reiterated that elections of party officers would instead take place during the congresses at polling unit, ward, local government, and state levels.

Mr Abdullahi also confirmed that a convention committee had been constituted, with details to be provided by the national organising secretary in due course.

Earlier in his opening address, the National Chairman, David Mark, who welcomed members to the party’s second NEC meeting, stressed the need for unity and collective leadership.

Mr Mark, while describing the gathering as a moment of honour and duty, commended members’ loyalty and sacrifices toward strengthening the ADC.

He called for unity, stressing that members must rise above personal interests while emphasising discipline, internal cohesion, and adherence to democratic principles as guiding pillars.

He urged expansion of grassroots engagement, stating that the party must connect with Nigerians across regions, religions, and generations to build broader national appeal.

“Our task is clear, to reposition the ADC as a formidable platform for national renewal and inclusive governance,” he said.

He commended the state chairpersons for dialogue, noting that in spite of the challenges, they chose consultation.

The party chairman added that collective efforts remained vital to salvaging Nigeria from its present difficulties.

(NAN)