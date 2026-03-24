The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members to place the collective interest of the party above personal ambition ahead of its National Convention scheduled for March 29 and 30 in Abuja.

Chairman of the National Caretaker Working Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed, made the call at the 107th National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Mohammed noted that the national convention was a few days away, stressing that the eyes of the nation were upon the party to see what would come out of it.

He described the convention as not merely a routine exercise but “a critical milestone that would shape the future direction of our party for the next phase of our journey.

“As we approach the National Convention, I urge all stakeholders to place the collective interest of the party above personal ambitions.

“Let us conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects discipline, transparency, and respect for our internal democratic processes. The eyes of the nation are upon us, and we must rise to the occasion.

“The PDP remains a formidable political force and a credible alternative for governance in Nigeria. Our history, our structure, and our resilience position us strongly for the future.

“What is required of us at this moment is unity of purpose, clarity of vision, and commitment to the ideals that bind us together,” he said.

The chairman noted that the PDP had made significant progress in stabilising its structures and restoring confidence following recent legal and political challenges.

He attributed the gains to collective resolve and adherence to due process.

Mr Mohammed said that the recent judicial pronouncements, approached with a spirit of reconciliation and inclusiveness, had further reinforced the party’s commitment to unity.

He stressed that the party remained open to constructive engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation.

“There is no victor nor vanquished—only a shared commitment to rebuild, reposition, and strengthen our party for the tasks ahead,” he said.

He commended the successful conduct of ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses nationwide, describing them as largely “peaceful and reflective of the party’s democratic ideals”.

The chairman also commended the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for his doggedness, sacrifices, and courage in stabilising the party.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mao Ohuabunwa, lauded the successful congresses and described the ongoing electronic membership registration as a “major reform” aimed at strengthening internal democracy.

“A credible membership register is the foundation of any serious political organisation.

“It enhances planning, transparency, and builds confidence among members,” he said.

On zoning, Mr Ohuabunwa urged party leaders to approach the recommendations of the zoning committee with openness and a commitment to equity and justice.

“No arrangement is perfect, but what is most important is our collective willingness to accommodate one another for the greater good of the party,” he said.

Also, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro said that the NEC meeting came amid renewed optimism within the party, insisting that the PDP remained strong despite recent turbulence.

Mr Moro declared that the party was not dead and urged members to rally behind its leadership to ensure a solid foundation for electoral competitiveness.

Similarly, House of Representatives Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda called for selflessness and unity among members, describing the pre-convention period as critical for consolidation.

On his part, Chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum, Austine Nwachukwu, said the party was witnessing renewed grassroots mobilisation driven by the ongoing membership e-registration.

(NAN)