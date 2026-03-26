Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that President Bola Tinubu’s leadership has been marked by courage, clarity of vision, and an unyielding commitment to repositioning Nigeria for sustainable progress.

The governor stressed that ‘’under the Renewed Hope Agenda, our nation is witnessing bold and transformative reforms that are laying a solid foundation for long-term growth and shared prosperity.

‘’In agriculture and agribusiness, targeted interventions are driving productivity, restoring farmer confidence, and strengthening food systems across the country.

‘’In the oil and gas sector, far-reaching reforms are enhancing efficiency, promoting transparency, and securing the future of our energy economy,’’ he added.

Governor Sani made these remarks in his welcome address, at the All Progressives Congress(APC) North West Zonal congress on Wednesday.

He argued that ‘’through decisive fiscal and tax policy measures, the administration is stabilising the economy and creating pathways for inclusive development.

‘’The introduction of the Student Loan Scheme has opened new doors of opportunity for our young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of educational advancement,’’ he added.

According to him, there is a massive investments in infrastructure across the country, which include roads, rail, and energy, that are reconnecting communities, stimulating commerce, and unlocking new economic opportunities.

Governor Sani who is the Coordinating Governor, APC Northwest Zone, said that ‘’these achievements are not abstract; they are real, visible, and impactful. They are changing lives.’’

‘’ In Kaduna State and across the North-West, we are direct beneficiaries of this purposeful leadership,’’ he added.

‘’Security has improved, farmers are returning to their fields, markets are thriving again, and confidence is steadily being restored in our communities. These gains reinforce our belief that the path we have chosen as a Party is the right one,’’ he said.

The governor pointed out to the delegates that ‘’this Congress is not only about leadership selection; it is about strengthening our unity, deepening our structures, and aligning our strategies for the future.’’

He urged the delegates to approach this process with a sense of fairness, discipline, and responsibility, adding that ‘’let our conduct reflect the democratic values we proudly uphold.’’

Governor Sani welcomed Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf to APC, as well as their numerous supporters.

‘’We receive you with open arms, in a spirit of unity, mutual respect, and shared destiny. Your decision to identify with the APC is not only momentous, but profoundly strengthening to the collective vision, depth, and national outlook of our party,’’ said.