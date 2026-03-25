The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) unveiled two categories of voter education maunals in Abuja on Wednesday.

The documents, rolled out ahead of the 2027 electioneering, are an updated general voter education manual and a youth-friendly voter education manual.

INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, noted that voter apathy in previous elections is a key driver of the production of the manuals.

Reading Mr Amupitan’s keynote address at the event, the chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) at INEC, Mohammed Haruna, said: “When citizens stay away from the ballot, they inadvertently surrender their power to a few.”

The INEC chairman attributed the low voter turnout to misinformation, doubt and lack of faith in the system. According to him, this can only be tackled by voter education.

Recent elections held in Abuja and Kano reflect the trend of voter apathy.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES observed low voter turnout in Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies. The bye-elections were organised to fill vacancies created by the death of two lawmakers last December: Aminu Sa’adu (Ungogo) and Sarki Aliyu (Kano Municipal).

Yet, electoral officers spent much of the morning waiting for voters. Similarly, the overall turnout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council Elections was 14 per cent.

Mr Amupitan, who also addressed attendees at the unveiling, pointed out that since the return of Nigeria to democratic rule in 1999, voter apathy has increased steadily.

“Since the return of civilian rule in 1999. Since then, voter turnout has been progressively decreasing from one electoral circle to the next, plunging from a high of over 60 per cent in 2003 to under 30% in the last General Election three years ago,” he said.

Mr Amupitan said the issue can only be tackled through persistent voter education and continuous publicity, which, according to him, will help bridge the trust gap.

“We are not just printing books; we are providing the democratic manual every Nigerian needs to protect their future from those who would buy it for a loaf of bread or for any other selfish consideration,” he said.

Youth-friendly manual

He also stated that the youth-friendly voter education manual was to engage the youth in the democratic process of the country.

“To our youth who make up the majority of our registered voters, this manual was designed for you. We recognise that the 21st-Century voter consumes information mostly through digital means and visual storytelling. We have adapted our tools to meet you where you are, transitioning from preaching at the youth to partnering with the youth. Your engagement is the primary driver of our democratic development.”

He acknowledged the contribution of the KDI in ensuring the manuals were produced in alignment with the 2026 Electoral Act.

The INEC chairman’s representative, Mr Haruna, alongside the Team Lead, KDI, Bukola Idowu; the Director, Civic Values and Democracy Education at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Olukemi Afolayan; Director, Voter Education and Publicity from INEC, Victoria Eta-Messi, and other dignitaries, performed the ceremonial unveiling of the manuals.

Mr Haruna urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) through its Community Development Service (CDS) platform to use the youth-friendly voter education manual to train corps members “to preach and spread the gospel of democracy in our schools, markets, neighbourhoods and among faith groups.”

KDI’s team lead, Mr Bukola, said it was necessary to update the voter education manual and ensure it is responsive, practical, and accessible, particularly to youths who represent a large population of the electorate.

He equally cited that both manuals were important, even as Nigeria stands at the precipice of the upcoming elections.

The manuals are a collaborative effort between the KDI, INEC, and NOA. The KDI is a civil society group whose interest revolves around credible elections.