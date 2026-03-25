Jos, the Plateau State capital, will host over 1,300 young athletes from across Nigeria as the second leg of MTN CHAMPS Season 4 gets underway from 26 to 28 March at the New Jos Stadium.

A total of 1,301 athletes drawn from 148 secondary schools and teams are expected to compete, marking the competition’s return to the city for the second time in two years and reinforcing its growing role in grassroots athletics development.

The event was formally heralded at a press conference in Jos, attended by government officials, sports administrators and key corporate figures.

Representing the Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Musa Ashoms, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Kenneth Buenyen, described the initiative as timely.

“MTN CHAMPS is a welcome idea. There’s no better time to catch them young, and that time is now. We want to thank MTN for being a great partner to Plateau State. We appreciate all you’ve given us, and just like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Kachollom Gang, Sebastian John reaffirmed the state government’s support for the competition.

“Plateau State stands firmly behind you. The Honourable Commissioner is grateful for choosing Plateau as the host of this event and assures that the state will not take this opportunity for granted. We intend to maximise it and remind everyone that Plateau remains the home of peace and tourism,” he said.

The Director of Sports at the Plateau State Sports Council, Ezra Gunen, stressed the importance of balancing academics with athletics.

“We appreciate MTN for returning to Jos after such an impactful outing previously. Sports are not forever—education remains key. We want to see athletes who will not only become champions but also professors. We also appeal for support in developing long-distance runners, who are among the best in Nigeria and have the potential to compete with athletes from Ethiopia and Kenya,” he noted.

A representative of the organisers, Ugonwa Nwoye, encouraged the athletes to remain focused and disciplined.

“You are doing things that make Nigeria proud today and will continue to inspire pride in the future. Your discipline and talent inspire us all. You are already standing on stages many only dream about, and we thank you for being part of MTN CHAMPS Season 4,” she said.

Highlighting the growth of the initiative, Ibe Etea noted that talents discovered through the platform are already making an impact internationally.

“This is the fourth edition of MTN CHAMPS, and it has been a remarkable journey from Calabar to Jos. We currently have 30 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) training at the MoC Athletics Academy in Lagos. Athletes discovered through this platform have already won 14 medals across three international competitions and secured relay representation on the global stage,” he stated.

He added that prize money would be awarded to outstanding teams, with the top team set to receive ₦2 million, while others will earn varying sums based on performance. Schools with the highest participation will also receive financial rewards.

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Providing an overview, Yemi Galadima, representing MoC founder Bambo Akani, said the competition has become a key fixture in Nigeria’s athletics calendar since its launch in 2023.

“It’s a pleasure to be back in Jos after Season 2, and we appreciate the continued support of the Plateau State Government. Since its inception in 2023, MTN CHAMPS has become a key fixture on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria calendar, providing athletes with the rare opportunity to compete across four age categories. Notably, Nigeria’s Mixed 4x100m and Women’s 4x400m teams qualified for the World Relays through this platform. This would not have been possible without MTN’s vision and commitment. We also thank our key partners — the AFN, the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), and Roster — for their unwavering support,” she said.

The Nigeria School Sports Federation, represented by its Public Relations Officer, Sagiru Sani Dandango, also commended the initiative’s grassroots impact.

“Many of these talents come from remote communities. We commend MTN for identifying and nurturing them early, and for providing a platform to compete. We also appreciate the teachers and Games Masters whose efforts, though often behind the scenes, are invaluable,” he said.