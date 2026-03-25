Malaysia has expressed support for Pakistan’s offer to host dialogue between the US and Iran, describing the move as timely amid rising tensions in the Middle East. It also declared support for “Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty.”

In a post on X on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim commended his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, for stepping forward at a critical moment to facilitate diplomacy.

Mr Ibrahim said Pakistan’s standing in the Muslim world and its relations with the parties involved placed it in a strong position to help create conditions for meaningful negotiations.

He also acknowledged earlier mediation efforts by Oman and other countries, while noting that negotiations must be based on a genuine commitment to ending hostilities rather than temporarily dousing tensions.

“Malaysia supports this initiative and encourages, in particular, the United States and Iran to respond in the spirit in which it was offered. I note with cautious hope the signals, however incomplete, that suggest some space for diplomacy may still exist. That space should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“The international community has seen too many ceasefires that function as pauses rather than conclusions. The region deserves something more durable.

“Malaysia reaffirms Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty, as recognised under international law, particularly in the face of continued Israeli strikes in the country and in Lebanon. At the same time, we call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure that civilian populations and the infrastructure of neighbouring states, namely the Gulf states, are not drawn further into a conflict they did not choose.

“The Gulf states, the region and the world have much at stake — economically, socially and in terms of long-term stability — and their peoples must not bear the consequences of decisions taken elsewhere,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim also criticised what he described as the uneven application of international law by some global actors.

According to him, the credibility of the rules-based international order depends on consistency and fairness. He cautioned against selective enforcement that protects some parties while denying others their right to self-defence.

“International law cannot be invoked selectively. It cannot shield one party from accountability while denying another its inherent right to self-defence. Its credibility depends on consistency,” he said.

“In recent days, I have held discussions with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, and other partners to better understand the situation and to advocate for de-escalation.

“Malaysia will continue to support every credible effort towards a just and lasting peace,” he further noted.