The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has relocated its orientation camps in several states, including Kwara and Kaduna, citing ongoing security threats and a commitment to protecting corps members.

The move aligns with prior appeals from parents and education stakeholders who had raised concerns about placing graduates in high-risk rural areas.

In a statement issued to media outlets, the NYSC noted that corps members posted to volatile regions “are provided with adequate protection, including military escorts.”

The statement, which addressed a recent controversial article alleging negligence and fictitious “ransom clauses,” stressed that these claims were inaccurate and misrepresented the scheme’s operations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Youth Service Corps categorically states that there is no provision whatsoever for any ‘ransom clause’ in the NYSC Act, Bye-laws, or any official publication of the Scheme,” the management said.

The NYSC also clarified a case cited in the report involving Musa Usman, also known as “Abba”, stressing that he is not a serving corps member, having completed his service in 2023.

“Any attempt to link his situation to the NYSC is therefore inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts,” the statement added.

Highlighting its commitment to corps members’ welfare, the NYSC noted its partnership with Capital Express Assurance Limited, providing life insurance coverage for all members, which extends up to three weeks after service completion.

In addition, the scheme disclosed that over the last five years, it has spent more than N500 million on urgent medical interventions for corps members nationwide.

The relocation of camps comes amid heightened anxiety among prospective corps members and their families as the 2026 Batch A (Stream 1) orientation exercise commenced.

Reports from states such as Zamfara, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Plateau, and Katsina highlighted the challenges of travelling to areas prone to bandit attacks, kidnappings, and bomb threats.

Parents, under the aegis of the Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (PTA), have consistently called for camps in rural, high-risk areas to be moved to safer urban locations.

In September 2025, the PTA’s national president, Haruna Danjuma, commended the Kwara State Government’s decision to relocate the NYSC camp from Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

He described it as a “show of concern over our children” and urged other state governments to take similar precautions. “Relocate the NYSC camps, especially those situated in rural areas perceived as insecure.

The governors should respect the lives of corps members and protect them as much as they can,” he said.

Interviews with corps members deployed to high-risk states, who requested anonymity, revealed widespread fear and cautious behaviour.

A Microbiology graduate posted to Zamfara recounted a 28-hour journey, including overnight stays in villages along the route, expressing anxiety over potential bandit attacks despite visible security presence.

Similarly, a corps member posted from Lagos to Kaduna said she initially feared for her safety but felt reassured upon arrival at the camp, citing the visible presence of military and police personnel.

State NYSC coordinators confirmed that security measures had been reinforced in all relocated camps.

In Kaduna, the temporary orientation camp at Government College, Kurmi Marshi, hosts corps members with close monitoring by police, military, and paramilitary personnel, following previous incidents near Sabon Gaya.

Kwara’s NYSC coordinator, Onifade Joshua, confirmed that relocation to Ilorin was informed by persistent banditry and security reports from Yikpata and surrounding areas.

“We are fully prepared to host the orientation course, and the welfare of corps members will be safeguarded. Security agencies have been deployed to guarantee safety throughout the orientation exercise,” he said.

Public affairs analysts have called on both federal and state authorities to continuously review camp locations in volatile areas and enhance security for future exercises.

“There is nothing stopping the government from providing temporary camps rather than exposing corps members to unnecessary risks,” said Waheed Bello, based in Ilorin.

The NYSC reaffirmed that the relocations form part of a broader strategy to safeguard corps members and camp officials.

“In line with its duty of care, the Scheme has taken decisive steps to relocate orientation camps in states such as Kebbi, Kaduna, Kwara, Borno, Gombe, and Plateau to safer locations,” the management said.

The scheme also warned against misinformation, urging the media and public to verify reports before dissemination.

The relocation of camps in Kwara and Kaduna, parents’ endorsements, and reinforced security measures reflect a coordinated effort to prioritize the safety and welfare of corps members while maintaining the NYSC’s role in national unity and youth development.