The war in the Middle East continues to claim more casualties. President Donald Trump’s claim of an ongoing negotiation for a ceasefire agreement has been repeatedly dismissed by Iran, which has promised to continue fighting.

Thousands of people have been killed in the region, and an even higher number have been injured or displaced across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and other parts of the region.

Attacks on major gas facilities in four Middle Eastern countries worsened the war’s economic impact.

The war entered its 26th day on Wednesday (today).

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the key events around the war on Tuesday.

More people killed in Iran, Israel

Casualties of the US and Israel war on Iran have continued to rise in number despite Mr Trump’s assertion of a negotiation between “both sides.”

More than 243 Iranian students and teachers have now been killed since the start of the war.

Also, over 177 students have been wounded, with at least 600 educational and cultural facilities damaged. The Iranian Health Ministry reported that more than 1500 have been killed so far.

The total death toll in Lebanon is now more than 1,072, according to the health ministry.

In Israel, more than 18 people have been killed, and Iranian missiles have injured 5,000 people. At least 180 people were wounded in Iranian missile attacks on the southern city of Dimona, which is home to the country’s main nuclear facility.

Philippines declares national emergency

The economic impact of the war continues to be felt worldwide. In the Philippines, the government has declared a national energy emergency.

The President, Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday said he had signed an executive order to safeguard energy security, citing the “imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability” of the country’s energy supply.

Mr Marcos said the decision would empower the government to take legally backed actions to maintain energy stability and shield the broader economy.

Mr Marcos said the move would give the government the legal authority to impose measures to ensure energy stability and protect the broader economy.

“We will have a flow of oil. Not just one delivery, not two deliveries, but a flow of oil-related products,” he said.

Mr Marcos said “nothing is off the table” when responding to the supply and price crisis.

Philippines is a net oil exporter and gets a lot of its oil from the Middle East.

Israeli minister wants annexation of parts of Lebanon

Israeli forces are planning to mount a major ground invasion of their northern neighbour.

Top officials are campaigning that Israel extend its border with Lebanon up to the Litani ​River, deep into the south of the country.

The front of the ongoing war, which involves Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, reached a close combat stage last week.

Israeli troops advanced into the border town of Khiam and Naqoura in Southern Lebanon, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah.

While the troops continue to bomb bridges and destroy homes, ‌ Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich explicitly called for the seizure of Lebanese territory.

He said, “The Litani River must become our new border with the State of Lebanon—just like the buffer line in Gaza.”

Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, also declared that the military “will control… the security zone up to the Litani.”

Al Jazeera reports that he also said displaced Lebanese residents would not be permitted to return to their homes in the south of Lebanon “until security is guaranteed for the residents of the north” of Israel.

Canada, France tell Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty

However, Israel’s proposed occupation of parts of Lebanon has drawn the condemnation of some world leaders.

France’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, warned against the planned occupation of southern Lebanon.

He declared that such a move would have a dire impact on civilians.

“We urge the Israeli authorities to refrain from such ground operations, which would have major humanitarian consequences and would exacerbate the country’s already dire situation,” Mr Barrot told the AFP news agency.

Similarly, Canada also “strongly condemns” Israel’s plans to occupy southern Lebanon.

The country’s foreign ministry declared that Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity “must not be violated.”

In a statement on X, it said, “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated. Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must cease, and they must disarm.”

Trump insists talks ongoing with Iranian leaders

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has insisted that Washington is speaking with Iran, which, he said, wants to make a deal “so badly”.

“They are talking to us, and they’re making sense,” said Mr Trump.

The American leader has reiterated this claim despite Iran denying that it is involved in any direct talks with the US.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that “the war has been won,” and that US strikes have led to regime change in the country.

He noted that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are involved in the negotiation.

He also claimed Iranian negotiators offered a “very significant prize” as a gift to the US.

“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present, and it arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” he said.

However, Iran responded: “The self-proclaimed global superpower should not call defeat an agreement.”

The BBC reports that the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, “Has the level of your internal conflict reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?

“You will see neither your investments in the region nor the former prices of energy and oil again, until you understand that stability in the region is guaranteed by the powerful hand of our armed forces. Stability comes through strength.”

Israel says not part of US talks with Iran

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said Israel is not part of US-Iran talks and that military operations will continue.

He insisted that Israel’s goal is for Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities to be eliminated, according to Al Jazeera.

“As we speak, Israel and the US, we continue to target military targets in Iran, and we will continue to do that,” he said.

Mr Danon said the strikes on Iran have “accomplished a lot” but not everything.