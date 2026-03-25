We live in a time when corporate institutions are expected to do more than just keep money; they are expected to drive progress, protect the planet, and support communities. Sustainability is no longer a “nice-to-have”; it’s a must. And FirstHoldCo Plc, through its flagship subsidiary, FirstBank, is showing exactly how this can be done.

In the past year, FirstBank has translated its sustainability vision into measurable impact. From integrating environmental and social considerations into boardroom decisions to embedding them in everyday branch operations, the Bank made sustainability part of its DNA.

FirstBank broke ground on a new 40-storey, green-certified headquarters in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos. Set to be Nigeria’s tallest building, the eco-friendly skyscraper emphasises sustainability, digital innovation, and ESG principles, focused on reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

The Bank planted 31,000 trees in 2025, completing a 50,000-tree initiative that now sequesters 720 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Beyond the environment, FirstBank touched over 1.5 million lives across eight countries. From vocational training to healthcare interventions for over 600 women, financial literacy for thousands of students, and stress management sessions for staff, the Bank proved that sustainability is about people as much as the planet.

In managing credit risk, FirstBank has integrated Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) into its lending operations. With this, over 340 corporate transactions were screened for ESG risks, leading to more than 200 corrective action plans. The Bank also rolled out $200 million in sustainability-linked loans, with 40% directed to female-led SMEs.

For the Holding Company, sustainability is the foundation of growth. As the year continues to unfolds, the successes of 2025 provide the blueprint for building a greener, fairer, and more inclusive tomorrow.