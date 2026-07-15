The Senate on Wednesday called for immediate deployment of security personnel to Akpachi-Ugboju, Otukpo-Nobi, Ondo Ugboju and surrounding communities in Benue State, following renewed attacks by suspected bandits which had claimed no fewer than 20 lives.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South) on the urgent need to stop the gruesome killings in the affected communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the attacks on Akpachi-Ugboju and Otukpo-Nobi as well as those who lost their lives in the fresh assault on Ondo Ugboju.

It urged the inspector-general of police, the chief of army staff and other relevant security agencies to immediately deploy a strong security presence to the affected communities to restore normalcy, protect lives and property, and prevent further attacks.

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The upper chamber also mandated the inspector-general of police to conduct a thorough investigation into the attacks, apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that they were prosecuted to deter future incidents.

The Senate further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to urgently provide relief materials, including food, medical supplies and temporary shelter to displaced persons.

Moving the motion, Mr Moro, who is the senate minority leader, expressed shock over the coordinated attacks on Ondo Ugboju on 14 July, saying it had thrown the entire local government area into panic and caused widespread displacement.

He said that the relentless and audacious nature of the attacks suggested a deliberate attempt to wipe out the affected communities.

“If urgent security interventions are not immediately deployed, the situation will degenerate into a complete breakdown of law and order, alongside a looming food crisis as farmers are forced to abandon their farmlands out of fear for their lives,” he said.

NAN reports that the Senate unanimously adopted the prayers of the motion, following a voice vote conducted by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Meanwhile, briefing journalists after the plenary, Mr Moro said, “The time has come for us to call a spade a spade. Governors should not wait until communities are attacked before issuing statements of condemnation. They should take proactive steps to prevent such attacks.”

He also described financial donations announced for victims of the attacks as inadequate, insisting that no amount of relief could compensate for the loss of lives and destruction suffered by the affected communities.

(NAN)