The police have confirmed that a violent clash between youth groups during the Sallah celebration in the Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State has resulted in multiple fatalities.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bashir Usman, in a statement late Tuesday, said the situation was brought under control following the swift intervention of security operatives in the affected areas.

The incident began on 23 March during the Sallah festivities in Alwasa village.

The confrontation between rival youth groups quickly escalated, leaving several other people with serious injuries.

“The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the security situation in Alwasa Village, Argungu Local Government Area, is under control, following the prompt deployment of Police personnel and reinforcement teams who remain on ground overseeing security operations to maintain law and order and prevent any further breakdown of peace,” Mr Usman stated.

“One of the victims subsequently succumbed to his injuries on 24 March 2026 while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Argungu,” the spokesperson added.

The news of the youth’s death reportedly triggered a wave of reprisal attacks. While the police confirmed that these retaliatory actions led to “additional fatalities,” they did not provide a specific death toll.

However, residents have reported that at least three more people lost their lives in the ensuing violence.

“Following this development, a reprisal attack occurred, leading to additional fatalities,” the statement continued.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, has condemned the violence and ordered an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Command has since commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend all those involved. The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, while condemning the acts, warns that anyone found engaging in unlawful or violent conduct will be dealt with decisively.”

Authorities in the state urged the public to remain law-abiding and to avoid vigilante justice and the dissemination of false information.

“Residents are urged to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and refrain from taking the law into their hands. Further updates will be communicated as necessary,” the spokesperson concluded.