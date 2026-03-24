The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has ordered a major redeployment of senior officers across strategic formations of the Nigeria Police Force as part of efforts to strengthen operations and improve service delivery.

The directive was disclosed in a statement issued by police spokesperson Anthony Placid, on Tuesday. The senior officers redeployed include Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to key departments, commands, and zonal headquarters nationwide.

According to the police, the reorganisation is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing leadership capacity, and ensuring a more effective command structure through strategic personnel deployment.

Among the postings, Ado Emmanuel, an AIG was assigned to Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, while AIG Joseph Eribo was deployed to the Department of Armament. AIG Miller Dantawaye was posted to Operations, and AIG Henry Uche to Training and Development.

Other deployments in the rank of AIG include Olanrewaju Ogunlowo to the Police Affairs Branch and Dahiru Mohammed to Zone 15 in Maiduguri. Dankombo Morris was posted to Zone 4 in Makurdi, while Bello Shehu will head Zone 14 in Katsina. Also, Ibrahim Maikaba was assigned to Legal Services, and Ahmed Musa to Community Policing. Similarly, Moshood Jimoh was posted to Zone 2 in Lagos, while Simeon Akpanudom will serve at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos. Haruna Olufemi was deployed to the Special Protection Unit.

For the Commissioners of Police, several state commands saw new appointments. Haruna Yahaya was posted to Jigawa State, Olugbenga Abimbola to Oyo State, Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State, and Michael Falade to Ekiti State.

Yakubu Dankaro was assigned to Adamawa State, while Muhammed Ahmed will head the Federal Capital Territory Command.

Olatunji Fatai was posted to Lagos State; Morkwap Dongshal to Taraba; Ahmed Bello to Zamfara; Umar Fagge to Katsina; and Hayatu Hassan to Sokoto.

The redeployment also affected specialised units and departments. Akan Ezima, a CP was appointed Director of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in Abuja, while CP Abbas Sule was posted to the Special Protection Unit. CP Ajo Ordue was assigned to INTERPOL in Abuja, and CP Moses Otta to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

Other postings include CP Preye Egbe to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), CP Sarah Ehindero to FCID Administration, and CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha as Provost at the Force Headquarters.

Mr Placid said the IGP charged the officers to deploy their experience effectively and uphold professionalism, discipline, and dedication in their new roles.

The police leadership expressed confidence that the reorganisation would bolster internal capacity and improve policing outcomes across the country.