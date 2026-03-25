The police have arrested a 38-year-old man, Hamisu Abdullahi, after he allegedly shouted “No water, no light” during Governor Mohammed Bago’s visit to Suleja, in an incident that has raised fresh concerns about civil liberties in Niger State.

The police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was detained over alleged attempts to disrupt official activities during the governor’s Sallah visit.

“One Hamisu Abdullahi, 38, of Suleja, was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna… for suspected thuggery and attempting to disrupt government activities during the Sallah visit,” Mr Abiodun said, adding that the suspect was later granted bail while investigation continues.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after Eid-el-Fitr prayers when Mr Abdullahi, an electrician and father of four, shouted the phrase at the emir’s palace in Suleja during the governor’s visit.

His brother, Haruna Abdullahi, said he was released after five days in detention.

There was a claim that the arrest was carried out on the orders of the governor, although this has not been independently verified.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.

Pattern of arrests

The development comes amid growing scrutiny of the Niger State Government over what observers describe as a pattern of arrests and actions targeting dissenting voices, including journalists.

In February, police detained a Minna-based journalist, Ahmed Sakpe, following a petition linked to a report involving a government aide.

The police said the case involved allegations of defamation and cyberbullying and would be charged to court after investigation.

Earlier, in August 2025, the state government ordered the closure of Badeggi FM, accusing the station of airing content deemed critical of the administration. The decision drew criticism from media rights groups.

Other reported incidents include the questioning of journalists over published reports and alleged harassment of media practitioners during public events.

IPI raises alarm

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has repeatedly raised concerns over what it describes as a “disturbing pattern” of hostility toward journalists and dissenting voices in the state.

In a recent statement, the organisation cited multiple incidents, including the alleged assault of an NTA reporter, Musa Mikail, during a Ramadan event in Bida.

“I explained that we were not obstructing anyone and were simply doing our job. Despite this, he pushed me, and other security operatives attacked me and forced me out of the event,” the journalist said.

IPI Nigeria said such actions reflect “persistent attempts to suppress freedom of expression and silence journalists,” noting that Governor Bago was listed in its “Book of Infamy” in 2025 over alleged press freedom violations.

The group has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and ensure accountability, stressing that a free press remains central to democratic governance.

Wider concerns

Analysts say the arrest of Mr Abdullahi over a public outcry about basic services such as electricity and water touches on broader questions about citizens’ rights to express grievances.

Niger State, like many parts of Nigeria, continues to face infrastructure challenges, with residents frequently complaining about power supply and access to potable water.

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For civil society observers, the convergence of such complaints with law enforcement action risks deepening perceptions of intolerance toward criticism.

While the police maintain that the arrest was based on public order concerns, the incident has added to an ongoing debate about the balance between security enforcement and fundamental rights in the state.