Governor Uba Sani has been described as a servant-leader whose tutelage has enhanced the governance abilities of all appointees that have had the privilege of working in Kaduna State Government in the last two and half years.

In a statement issued by the immediate past Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Ibrahim Hamza on Monday, the former member of the State Executive Council said that he will be eternally grateful for serving under the governor.

Mr Hamza said that the recent decision to resign his appointment as commissioner was informed by the resolve to pursue a new path of service through an elective position at the national level, adding that it was not taken lightly.

The former commissioner said that serving in Kaduna State Government under Governor Sani was like going through ‘’a school of leadership training and service delivery to the people.’’

Describing himself as the governor’s mentee, Mr Hamza promised to propagate the ethics and practical governance models that he has learnt as commissioner, in whatever position he finds himself.

The statement said that Governor Sani gave Mr Hamza a free hand to excel as a member of the State Executive Council, adding that he has been recognised as the topmost performing Commissioner in the cabinet in 2024 and 2025.

According to him, it has been both an honour and privilege to be part of the Governor Sani team as ‘’his vision, dedication and unwavering commitment to the progress of Kaduna State has been a source of constant inspiration.’’

‘’I am equally grateful to my esteemed colleagues in the Executive Council for their cooperation, support and shared commitment to public service. The experiences, lessons and relationships that we have built will remain invaluable to me,’’ he added.