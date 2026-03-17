A McGill University, Canada, lecturer Richard Janda, has called on the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian police to withdraw charges against two activists involved in a peaceful protest against forced evictions in Lagos waterfront communities.

Richard Janda, an associate professor at McGill’s Faculty of Law, wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Lagos State, Babajide Martins, demanding the immediate termination of the charges against Hassan Taiwo, who is known as Soweto, and Dele Frank. Both are facing charges over their participation in the protest on 28 January, against the demolition and forced eviction of residents.

The protest was held at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on 28 January this year.

“I write to demand the immediate withdrawal of trumped-up charges proffered against Hassan Taiwo Soweto, spokesperson of #EndBadGovernance Movement Lagos, and Dele Frank (Arole Fela), a musician, by the Lagos State Police Command over their participation in a peaceful protest against the unjust demolition of and forced eviction of poor people from their homes by the Lagos State Government.

“I understand that their trial was adjourned until 24 April 2026, at the Magistrate Court, Yaba, Lagos,” he said in the statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Janda described the charges as “trumped-up” and said the trial represents an attempt to criminalise peaceful dissent and undermine democratic rights.

He referenced 24 July 2025 Federal High Court judgement in Lagos, in which the Nigerian Police and Lagos State Government were ordered to pay N10 million in damages to Soweto and others, following their arrest at a peaceful protest marking the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS massacre.

He also condemned the alleged brutalisation of Mr Soweto during the 28 January protest, which reportedly left him with serious back injuries, and called for an independent probe into the assault.

Mr Janda demanded the immediate return of items seized by the police during the protest, including DJ equipment, a generator, a laptop, and a first aid box.

Background

Soweto and Mr Frank were arraigned on 29 January, over alleged involvement in protests against illegal demolitions, forced evictions, and land grabs in Makoko and other waterfront communities.

They face five counts, including conspiracy, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and singing abusive songs against the police and Lagos State Government.

The magistrate granted both bail of N200,000 each, with two responsible sureties per defendant, and released them into the custody of their lawyer, Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The protest was organised by residents with support from civil society groups including the #EndBadGovernance Movement and CAPPA, aimed to oppose demolitions in Makoko, Owode-Onirin, Oworonshoki, and Ajegunle.

Observers reported the protest was peaceful, with participants carrying placards reading “Save Our Souls” and “Stop the Killings, Stop Demolition of Our Homes.”

However, the Lagos State Police described the protest as disruptive, alleging that protesters blocked roads, used loudspeakers to intimidate the public, carried a coffin, and sat on the highway.

Several protesters and journalists were reportedly injured, and personal property and work tools were seized.

Mr Soweto recently described the trial as politically motivated, aimed at silencing critics of the state’s demolition policies.

Civil society groups have called for the immediate release of detained protesters, the return of seized property, suspension of the Commissioner of Police, and a halt to ongoing demolitions.

The group argued that demolitions disproportionately affect poor communities without consultation, compensation, or resettlement.