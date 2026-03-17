The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, 19th March, and Friday, 20th March 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister urges Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasized during the holy month.

He also called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, the minister encourages citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

The federal government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

Signed

Magdalene Ajani

Permanent Secretary Minister of Interior