Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has reaffirmed confidence in President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a courageous and patriotic leader capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges and advancing development in the South-east.

Mr Soludo made the assertion on Tuesday after he was sworn in as the governor of Anambra State for a second term.

Mr Soludo was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Anambra, Onochie Anyachebelu. His deputy, Onyekachi Ibezim, was sworn in earlier.

In his inaugural address, Mr Soludo commended Mr Tinubu for ongoing federal infrastructure projects in the South-east, particularly the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

The governor noted that the president’s interventions signalled renewed federal attention to the needs of the South-east.

“President Tinubu is a cerebral, courageous and patriotic Nigerian. We trust him to make a major difference for Nigeria and the South-east,” he said.

Mr Soludo disclosed that during Tinubu’s state visit to Anambra on 8 May 2025, he requested the inclusion of the South-east in the national gas and rail masterplan as well as the dredging of the River Niger to enable full operations at the Onitsha River Port.

According to him, the president approved the requests, expressing optimism that relevant federal agencies would deliver on the commitments.

The governor said enhanced federal collaboration would be critical to unlocking the region’s economic potential, particularly through improved transportation and energy infrastructure.

He emphasised that strategic partnerships between the federal government and states would help address longstanding concerns of marginalisation and accelerate development.

Mr Soludo also called on Igbos to actively engage in national politics and build alliances to strengthen their influence in decision-making.

He said that constructive engagement, rather than agitation, remained the most effective path to achieving equity and inclusion within Nigeria’s democratic framework.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a livable and prosperous state, noting that federal support under Mr Tinubu’s leadership would complement ongoing reforms in the state.

He urged stakeholders across the South-east to seize emerging opportunities and work collaboratively with the federal government to drive sustainable growth.

Mr Soludo assured residents that his administration would continue to pursue policies that align with national development priorities while advancing the interests of the state and the region.

Shettima’s remarks

Also speaking, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Governor Soludo had demonstrated, with elegance and courage, what it means for a democrat to lead.

He said there was no doubt that the people of Anambra had now witnessed what many had long heard about, the “Soludo Solution”.

According to him, Mr Soludo assumed office at a critical period in Nigeria’s history when many traded integrity for relevance.

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“Yet, he has remained honourable and a man of ideas, whose convictions are rooted in the public good.

“His overwhelming victory in the 8 November 2025 election is a reflection of the people’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

“In the business of serving the people, there is no need for opposition; we must place the welfare of the people above partisan politics. Soludo’s second term is about consolidation.

“The federal government remains committed to partnering with Anambra to move the country forward. It is not just about continuity, but responsibility,” Mr Shettima said.

He urged the people of the state to support the governor in realising his vision of making the state a major industrial hub in Nigeria.

(NAN)