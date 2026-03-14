Preeclampsia is a serious condition of pregnancy that can affect multiple organs, including the kidneys, liver, brain, eyes, lungs and blood. It can also affect the baby in the womb.

It occurs when a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure along with signs of organ damage, most often after the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

One of the most common signs is an increased level of protein in the urine.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, Osadebamwen Aituma, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, said the condition may resolve within six to 12 weeks after childbirth but can become life threatening if not properly managed.

Mr Aituma noted that many people wrongly attribute rising blood pressure during pregnancy to stress or emotional strain.

According to him, this assumption can delay timely medical attention.

“When the blood pressure begins to rise in pregnancy, it signifies a pathology which can harm both the mother and the baby, even leading to death of either mother or child or both if unaddressed,” Mr Aituma said.

How preeclampsia develops

According to Mr Aituma, the most widely accepted explanation for preeclampsia involves abnormal development of the placenta in early pregnancy.

The placenta is responsible for supplying oxygen and nutrients to the baby. When the formation of the placenta is distorted, blood flow to the placenta becomes insufficient over time. This can limit the baby’s growth and increase the risk of complications.

He explained that substances released by the poorly formed placenta enter the mother’s bloodstream and damage blood vessels in different organs of the body. This process leads to the various symptoms and complications associated with the condition.

If left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to severe complications including stroke, coma, convulsions, temporary blindness, breathing difficulty caused by chest congestion, excessive bleeding, reduced urine output and liver impairment.

It can also result in poor fetal growth or death of the baby or the mother.

How common it is

Globally, preeclampsia affects between two and eight per cent of pregnancies. It is also a significant contributor to maternal deaths.

According to the doctor, the condition is responsible for up to 16 per cent of maternal deaths in pregnancy.

“Preeclampsia affects two to eight per cent of pregnancy but there is a higher risk of it reoccuring up to 16 per cent in the next pregnancy. This risk can be as high as 50 per cent if it occurred before 28 weeks gestation in a past pregnancy,” he said

“Preeclampsia is a direct cause of maternal death in up to 16 per cent of pregnancy. Every 6-8 minutes, one woman die from preeclampsia worldwide.”

Warning signs to watch

Early detection is important in preventing severe complications. Mr Aituma said some warning signs include persistent high blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or more and increasing levels of protein in the urine.

Other symptoms may include persistent headache, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, body weakness, restlessness, vomiting, upper abdominal pain, rapid swelling of the legs and reduced urine output.

He advised pregnant women who notice these symptoms, especially alongside elevated blood pressure, to seek medical attention immediately.

Mr Aituma further explained that certain groups of women have a higher risk of developing preeclampsia. These include women with a previous history of the condition, those with diabetes, chronic hypertension or kidney disease before pregnancy, and women carrying multiple babies.

First time mothers, women with long birth intervals of more than 10 years, those who are obese, and women with a family history of hypertension may also face increased risk.

Advanced maternal age and pregnancies achieved through assisted reproduction are also associated with higher risk.

Prevention and treatment

According to the gynaecologist, preeclampsia cannot always be prevented, early identification of risk factors and regular antenatal care can significantly reduce complications.

Mr Aituma said routine blood pressure checks and urine tests during antenatal visits remain essential for early detection.

In women considered to be at risk, he said doctors may recommend preventive measures such as low dose aspirin started before 16 weeks of pregnancy and calcium supplementation for those with low calcium levels.

“Management of the condition often requires a multidisciplinary approach involving obstetricians, cardiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, intensivists, haematologists and midwives.

“Treatment focuses on stabilising blood pressure, preventing seizures in severe cases and planning delivery. Depending on the circumstances, delivery may occur through vaginal birth or caesarean section,” he said.

Mr Aituma added that in severe cases, doctors may recommend early delivery regardless of the stage of pregnancy to protect the mother’s life.

“This makes the condition contribute significantly to the burden of preterm delivery worldwide,” he noted.

Importance of early detection

Mr Aituma said many women with preeclampsia can still have favourable outcomes if the condition is detected early and properly managed.

He encouraged pregnant women, especially those at risk, to begin antenatal care early and receive care under trained specialists throughout pregnancy and the period after childbirth.

Where symptoms do not resolve within six to 12 weeks after delivery, patients may be referred to cardiologists for further evaluation and follow up.

He added that improved access to emergency obstetric care in many public health facilities has helped more patients receive treatment at minimal cost.

“No woman should die while pregnant, in labour or after birth. A multi stakeholder commitment is needed to achieve this goal,” he said.