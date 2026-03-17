A 74-year-old woman, Grace Okafor, on Tuesday brought a live fowl to present at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Charles Soludo in Awka, Anambra State.

Ms Okafor said the gesture was in appreciation of a N100,000 cash gift she had earlier received from the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ceremony, held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, attracted dignitaries and residents from across the state.

The elderly woman, who arrived at the venue in a wheelchair, danced toward the podium while holding the fowl in a bucket, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Ms Okafor, who hails from Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, said she received the N100,000 support from the governor during an event in Eziowelle community, which she invested in poultry farming.

“I came to witness the swearing-in of Governor Soludo, ‘Oluatuegwu,’ because he gave me N100,000 during an event in my community in Eziowelle.

“I invested the money in poultry, and this fowl is part of the proceeds. I am here to show my appreciation to him,” she said.

It is unclear if the governor’s representatives eventually received the fowl from the woman.

Mr Soludo took the oath of office and oath of allegiance at exactly 11:50 a.m.

Onyekachukwu Ibezim was also sworn in as the deputy governor of the South-eastern state.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered to the governor and the deputy governor by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Onochie Anyachebelu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and two former presidents of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.