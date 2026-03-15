At least 20 security operatives and local vigilantes were killed on Friday when suspected bandits ambushed a joint patrol team in the Garga area of Kanam Local Government Area, Plateau State, a community group has stated.

The group said the attack occurred around 4 p.m. when a combined team of military personnel and vigilantes, travelling in two vehicles on routine patrol across Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau and adjoining communities, came under heavy gunfire near Wanka.

In a statement on Saturday, the Kanam Development Association (KADA) said 12 members of the security forces, including two military officers, as well as eight vigilante members, died.

KADA added that although some of the attackers were reportedly killed, the bandits later invaded the Kyaram community, where they looted properties valued at millions of naira and rustled a large number of cattle.

The association described the incident as part of a prolonged wave of insecurity affecting communities in Plateau that share borders with Taraba and Bauchi states. It said the violence has been ongoing for the past three to four years.

According to the statement jointly signed by the association’s chairman, Garba Aliyu, and secretary, Shehu Kanam, the communities have recorded many cases of cattle rustling, kidnappings and destruction of property.

The group called for urgent intervention by the local council, the Plateau State Government and the federal government, including the deployment of additional troops and security personnel to Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Wanka and surrounding areas.

It also urged the establishment of permanent security outposts in the affected border communities.

KADA further demanded enhanced, coordinated security operations in the Plateau–Taraba–Bauchi corridor and relief support for residents who have lost homes, livelihoods and livestock.

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The association sent condolences to the Nigerian armed forces, families of the fallen soldiers and vigilantes, as well as the bereaved communities, urging authorities to treat the situation as both a national security and humanitarian emergency.

Efforts to obtain official reactions were unsuccessful. Calls and messages sent to the Plateau State Government and the police were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.