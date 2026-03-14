Two soldiers are feared dead following a violent clash between youths and security operatives in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State, the police have said.

The clash occurred on 11 March between youths of Isabang and Alesi communities, triggering a security operation that left several people shot and communities briefly on edge, Punch newspaper reported.

According to preliminary information released by the police in the state, the incident stemmed from a dispute involving a miner identified as Ibrahim Musa and youths at a village checkpoint located in a disputed area between the two communities.

How the clash began

Police spokesperson in the state, Eitokpah Sunday said the miner was allegedly assaulted and his mined minerals seized by the youths.

“Preliminary information indicates that the incident followed a dispute between a miner, Ibrahim Musa, and some community youths at a checkpoint within the disputed area between Isabang and Alesi communities,” Mr Sunday said.

“The miner was allegedly assaulted and his mined minerals seized, after which he reported the matter to soldiers stationed around Ochon.”

Confrontation with soldiers

Police said soldiers who attempted to arrest the suspects encountered resistance from youths in the community.

“In the course of attempting to arrest the suspects, some youths reportedly resisted and blocked the access road, leading to a confrontation during which four persons were shot,” Mr Sunday said.

According to him, two persons were shot dead, while two others sustained injuries and were taken for “native” treatment.

“There are also reports that two soldiers may have lost their lives during the incident,” he added.

The police said security operatives have since moved into the area to prevent further escalation of violence.

“We have deployed our personnel and tactical teams to the area, and normalcy has been restored,” the police spokesperson said.

He added that authorities were working with community stakeholders to maintain peace.

“Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the Command is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure peace in the affected communities.”

Police said further details will be provided as investigations continue.