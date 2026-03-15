Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu delivered decisive performances in the Süper Lig on Saturday, continuing their prolific runs in Turkey and underlining the growing influence of Super Eagles forwards across the European game.

Osimhen leads Galatasaray charge

Osimhen maintained his remarkable scoring form for Galatasaray S.K., finding the net in a commanding 3–0 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. in Round 26 of the league campaign.

The Nigerian forward struck in the 66th minute to score Galatasaray’s second goal of the evening, his 12th league goal of the season.

The move began with a perfectly weighted delivery from Yunus Akgün, whose cross located Osimhen inside the penalty area. With a composed first touch, the striker steadied himself before firing into the top-right corner, doubling Galatasaray’s advantage.

The goal came nine minutes after the breakthrough moment. In the 57th minute, defender Wilfried Singo opened the scoring, rising to convert a well-delivered free kick from Noa Lang.

Osimhen’s strike did more than strengthen Galatasaray’s grip on the contest; it also placed the Nigerian forward firmly in the club’s modern record books.

A historic run of consistency

The goal extended Osimhen’s extraordinary streak to nine consecutive Süper Lig matches with either a goal or an assist.

Across that stretch, the 25-year-old has scored nine goals and supplied four assists, making him the focal point of Galatasaray’s attacking rhythm during a crucial stage of the campaign.

According to data released by Opta Can, the run is the longest streak of games with a goal involvement by a Galatasaray player since Opta began compiling detailed Süper Lig statistics in the 2014–15 season.

Galatasaray eventually sealed the victory in the 84th minute when substitute Renato Nhaga finished a well-timed pass from Akgün to make it 3–0.

The result strengthens Galatasaray’s position in the title race while highlighting Osimhen’s growing status as one of the league’s most decisive attacking players.

Onuachu continues Trabzonspor goal surge

Elsewhere in the Süper Lig, fellow Super Eagles striker Onuachu also delivered a match-winning performance for Trabzonspor in a 1–0 victory over Çaykur Rizespor.

The Nigerian forward struck six minutes into the second half, finishing from close range after a precise cut-back from Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov.

The goal proved decisive and further extended Onuachu’s sensational form in front of goal this season.

The 31-year-old has now registered 23 goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, a return that underscores his importance to Trabzonspor’s attacking structure.

Chasing history in Trabzon

Saturday’s strike also extended Onuachu’s remarkable league scoring streak to eight consecutive matches.

During that run, he has found the net against Kasımpaşa S.K., Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe S.K., Gaziantep F.K., Fatih Karagümrük S.K., Kayserispor and now Rizespor.

The achievement makes him the first Trabzonspor player to score in eight or more consecutive league matches since club legend Burak Yılmaz accomplished the feat in 2011.

Onuachu is also closing in on another milestone. The towering striker could soon become the foreign player with the most goals in a single Süper Lig season for Trabzonspor.

The current record belongs to Georgian great Shota Arveladze, who scored 25 league goals during the 1995–96 campaign.

With both Osimhen and Onuachu delivering week after week in Turkey, Nigerian attacking power continues to shape the narrative of the Süper Lig season, one decisive goal at a time.