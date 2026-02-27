The presidency has mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the defection of the governor of his home Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fintiri defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, in a political move that alters the balance of power in the North-east state and carries implications for Atiku.

The governor announced his defection in a statewide broadcast on Friday, saying he moved to the APC in the “developmental interest” of Adamawa State.

“I have taken this decision after wide consultations and in the best interest of the development of our dear state,” the governor said, adding that members of his cabinet and other PDP officials in the state were joining him in the APC.

The defection follows the resignation earlier on Wednesday of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, and 15 lawmakers from the PDP. The lawmakers cited the lingering crisis at the party’s national level as the reason for their exit.

Their resignation letters were read during plenary, days after reports emerged that they had met with Mr Fintiri at the Government House in Yola, fuelling speculation of a broader political realignment.

Among those who left PDP are Deputy Speaker Mohammed Buba Jada-Mbulo and lawmakers representing Madagali, Song, Belel, Michika, Shelleng, Mayo Belwa and other constituencies across the state.

Presidency reacts

The presidency reacted to the developments in Adamawa State through Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who mocked Atiku, suggesting that the defection weakens his political base ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement, Mr Onanuga described the governor’s move as further proof of the growing acceptance of the APC across the country, including in states previously considered opposition strongholds.

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections and hails from Adamawa State, has yet to issue a formal statement on the governor’s decision as of the time of filing this report.

Implications for Adamawa politics

Adamawa is Atiku’s political base, where he has maintained considerable influence over the years. He won Adamawa’s inaugural Fourth Republic governorship election in 1998 before accepting nomination as Olusegun Obasanjo:s running mate in that year’s presidentialelection. .

Mr Fintiri’s defection effectively transfers the state’s executive structure to the APC, including commissioners and party officials who followed him.

With a majority of state lawmakers also leaving the PDP, the ruling party now appears positioned to consolidate control across both the executive and legislative arms in the state.

Political observers say the development could reshape calculations ahead of the next election cycle, particularly if the APC strengthens its grassroots structures with the influx of former PDP officials.

Mr Fintiri framed his decision as a strategic step to align the state with the federal government for greater access to development opportunities.

“This is about ensuring that Adamawa is not left behind in national development efforts,” he said in the broadcast.

The PDP has faced internal disputes at the national level in recent months, with disagreements over leadership and strategy contributing to defections in several states.

Whether the governor’s move will translate into lasting electoral gains for the APC in Adamawa remains to be seen.

For now, the defection marks one of the most significant political shifts in the state since the last general election and sets the stage for heightened political contest ahead of 2027.