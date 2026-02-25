The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, arrived at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday ahead of his swearing-in.

Mr Disu arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:50 p.m. and is expected to meet President Bola Tinubu.

His arrival marks a significant step in the leadership transition within the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Disu’s appointment followed the resignation of former IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the president accepted Mr Egbetokun’s resignation after he cited pressing family considerations.

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, Mr Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Lagos State University.

He also earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University and in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

Mr Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992.

He trained at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, and has served in several strategic commands nationwide.

He previously served as Commissioner of Police in Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Disu was also Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team and the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos.

Before his appointment, he was an Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

(NAN)