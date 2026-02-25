The Acting Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, was on Wednesday sworn in by President Bola Tinubu after which he answered questions from State House reporters.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Disu was appointed on Tuesday following the forced resignation of Kayode Egbetokun on the same day.

In the interview, Mr Disu said he would prioritise respect for human rights by the police and ensure police officers are well trained and motivated.

“I will let them know that the era of impunity is over. I will ensure that I train them and encourage them to ensure they follow human rights,” he said.

Excerpts,

Q: Let us know what it means to you at a time like this?

Disu: “It came at a time I was not expecting it. That makes me give thanks to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his magnanimity to see me fit to be appointed as the Inspector General of Police.

Q: The president seems to believe so much in you and knows a lot about your past. So what does this do in form of encouragement towards the assignment?

Disu: The president mentioning a lot of activities about me, mentioning areas I have worked, mentioning successes I’ve recorded as a policeman, brought emotion to me, almost brought me to tears.

It shows the president took his time to monitor officers working everywhere in the country, and then, it shows the president was throwing a challenge at me to go out there and do what I’m known for, and ensure that I bring peace, recognition … to the country.

Q: Top priority for Nigeria?

Disu: My top priority? I like one of the first lecture I’m going to have with my men. I’m going to talk to them, let them know that the citizens, the citizens of the country are the boss.

It’s very, very important for them to know that no police anywhere in the world can succeed without the cooperation of members of the public. I’m going to ensure that I take their welfare into consideration, because people who are motivated put in their best.

Q: So what charge will you be giving to your men and officers for the public to know in keying into your vision for the police?

Disu: I will let them know that the era of impunity is over. I will ensure that I train them and encourage them to ensure they follow human rights.

I will ensure that they know that I will try to follow a regime of zero tolerance to corruption, and most importantly, I’m going to drum it into them that we can never succeed without the cooperation of members of the public.

I will mention, importantly, again, the country is facing a particular problem now, issue of mandatory insurgency. I know all police officers around have been doing their best. They are hard working people. All I need to do is to channel their morale and their thoughts to make anything better. I appreciate that.