President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, urged Muslim and Christian leaders in the country to show greater compassion for the poor and underprivileged by pursuing policies that cater to the needs of the majority in the grassroots.

The president, who hosted governors for the breaking of an interfaith fast at the Presidential Villa, said the simultaneous periods of abstinence and penitence for both religions underscore a common humanity.

President Tinubu noted that Ramadan and Lent provide opportunities for leaders in both religions to reflect further on the plight of others and to design programmes that will directly impact the livelihoods of many.

“It is a joy and great honour to be with you again this year. To give thanks to the Almighty God for sparing our lives and keeping us together to see another Ramadan.

“A great Ramadan that coincides with that of the Christian faith, Lent. You know what it means: discipline, sacrifice, faith, resilience, and strong determination to continue to bridge together, pray together, and love one another.

“For the humility, self-restraint, love for our neighbours, and their service for humanity, I want to thank all of you for what you have been able to get and achieve so far. I thank God for what we have been able to achieve together,’’ he said.

The president said more could be achieved, especially in reducing poverty and empowering the youth.

“I didn’t expect this number because some governors are still buried in various congresses and other local government or state-level activities.

“Tolerate everybody and build structure in this period of faith, unity, harmony and sacrifice that you are experiencing. Let the young ones breathe too,’’ the president added.

President Tinubu welcomed the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to the State House.

“I am glad I can see Abba from Kano. Even though the cap is red, it is not different from that of the Ebonyi State governor. Ebonyi Governor, I saw the crisis on the news, please temper justice with mercy,’’ he stated.

The president commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his magnanimity to both Muslims and Christians during the period of fasting.

“I must refer to the generosity of Prof. Zulum. I saw the layout of the Ramadan outreach for both Christians and Muslims. That is a very good spirit. I watched the story.

“To all of you, I am very grateful because we have seen progress and commitment to duty. But please, I appeal again, let’s go further to embrace the downtrodden, the young ones and all the supporters.

“Let it be all encompassing so that we can spread the development opportunity across to the grassroots and local governments. I have seen a lot of progress being made in the states. The reward of hard work is more work, including for my son, the farmer from Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago.

“There are lots of gains and commendations coming from all angles. As long as we stay together, work together, and are determined to rescue this country, the best is yet to come for Nigeria.

“We are out of the woods. Out of the dark tunnel of uncertainty. The economy is showing up. Let’s help the unemployed. What I promise you will not be postponed. We will establish a state police to combat insecurity. Start looking around you,’’ the president noted.

The president added, “To reach the young man who feels forgotten. To lift the woman who carries her family on tired shoulders. To touch the communities at the grassroots, where hope sometimes flickers. Development must not recognise religion. Compassion must not recognise tribe. Opportunity must not recognise status.

“I am determined to rescue this country. And as long as we work together in delivering hope to our citizens, the best is yet to come for Nigeria.

“What I promised Nigerians will not be postponed.

“Security is the foundation of prosperity. Without it, farms cannot flourish, businesses cannot grow, and families cannot sleep in peace.

“We will establish state police to curb insecurity. This is not about politics. It is about practicality. It is about empowering states with the tools to protect their people while strengthening our national framework.

“We must be bold enough to reform what is not working. We must be united enough to protect what we hold dear.’’

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, representing the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman, commended President Tinubu for fostering national unity amid religious and ethnic tensions during an interfaith.

Mr Uzodimma said the simultaneous fasting was divinely inspired.

“It is not often that the Muslim Ramadan fast coincides with the Lent season. The last time was 33 years ago. This convergence is a special situation created by God to remind us Christians and Muslims, not to allow religious and ethnic differences to guide our thoughts and our political activities,” Mr Uzodinma stated.

The governor commended President Tinubu’s leadership: “Mr President, you have brought to bear in the goings on and activities of governance in Nigeria. I have been around for some time now, playing politics. Never in the history of this country have we had the opportunity to remove some situations in our political environment.”

Mr Uzodimma highlighted collaborative progress: “You’ve done this and forged national partners in progress with governors. There are also challenges with governors. This period of fasting is a holy time that God has enjoined on us to support the less privileged. In your wisdom, you invited us to come and eat together.”

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 23, 2026