The Singer Market in Kano on Thursday became the stage for a popularity contest as Governor Abba Yusuf and his estranged political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, made separate appearances to sympathize with traders after a devasting fire incident.

Mr Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), was the first to arrive at the market and was hailed by a crowd of supporters.

A few hours later, Governor Yusuf paid his own visit and was similarly welcomed by a crowd.

Governor Yusuf offered immediate government intervention and pledged financial support to the affected traders.

His former mentor, Mr Kwankwaso’s appearance and reception served as a reminder that the godfather’s influence still permeates the state.

This public display comes amid the tension following Governor Yusuf’s defection from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Once Mr Kwankwaso’s most trusted protégé, Mr Yusuf’s defection has been branded an “ultimate betrayal” by the NNPP leadership.

Mr Kwankwaso shared a video on Facebook after his visit, in which he was seen waving to a cheering crowd after alighting from a Toyota Land Cruiser.

He appeared in the traditional Babban Riga attire, topped with his signature red cap—the iconic symbol of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

“Thank you, people of Singer Market, Kano. May Allah reward and replace your loss with something much better. Ameen”, Mr Kwankwaso posted on Facebook after the visit.

The supporters of both leaders also circulated footage to showcase their heroes’ public appeal.

The incident was dramatic as the two figures—once together at the apex of the Kwankwasiyya movement—inspected the charred remains of the market to offer sympathy as well as to play politics.

The market visit was the first major public event where both men tested their popularity since their political paths diverged.

The massive crowds drawn by both men suggest that Kano remains a fractured political space, revealing the challenges both parties face ahead of the 2027 elections

Traders have been in mourning since the Tuesday midnight fire razed goods and properties valued at over one billion naira.