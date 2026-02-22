Danjuma Samuel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election with a margin of over 1,400 votes.

The Returning Officer, Nkiruka Odoh, a professor, announced Mr Samuel as winner of the election after collating the results at the INEC office in Kuje. Ms Odoh announced the results in the presence of party agents, journalists and election observers.

The APC candidate, Mr Samuel, secured 17,269 to defeat his closest opponent, Zakwoyi Danlami of the PDP, who polled 15,824.

Mr Samuel, who won with a 1,445 vote margin, also won six of the 10 wards to defeat the PDP candidate.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came a distant third with 4,305 votes.

The APC has now won in five of the six area council election held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

The APC candidates won in Kuje, Kwali, AMAC, Abaji and Bwari area councils, while the PDP won in Gwagwalada.

==

Final Results as declared

No of registered voters: 147,271

No of Accredited Voters: 39,799

A: 24

AA: 5

ADC: 716

ADP: 84

APC: 17,269

APGA: 4,305

APM: 58

NNPP: 175

PDP: 15,824

SDP: 25

ZLP: 6

Total valid votes: 38,491

Total rejected votes: 1,097

Total vote cast: 39,588