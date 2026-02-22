When stories about car battery recycling plants poisoning communities in Ogijo were published, PREMIUM TIMES and our partner organisation, The Examination, considered how to reach as many people in the community as possible. The main spoken language in Ogijo is Yoruba, and English literacy levels vary. Residents also said that Tungba FM, a community radio station, is the most listened-to radio station in the area.

Subsequently, Oladeinde Olawoyin, PREMIUM TIMES’ Business and Economy editor, appeared on the Saturday morning call-in show, which reaches a large audience. After his appearance, he spoke to The Examination about that experience.

Excerpts:

Q: Your newspaper has been investigating this story for a while now. How was appearing on the radio different?

A: This wasn’t just about readers engaging with a story; it was people who are directly affected calling in, speaking in their own voices, and sharing personal experiences in real time. It became emotional at some points.

Although I listened to the concerns raised by residents while we were reporting, hearing firsthand accounts of how lead pollution has affected people’s health, livelihoods, and families, yet again made everything feel much more urgent. It honestly felt like the most impactful radio appearance I’ve had on this project, and it made all the effort we’ve put into the reporting feel worthwhile.

Q: Can you tell us about Tungba FM? How popular is it?

A: Tungba FM is a Yoruba-language radio station that covers Ogijo, Ikorodu, and surrounding communities. Because it broadcasts in Yoruba, it reaches a very wide and relevant audience – people who live in and around the affected areas and who may not always access English-language newspapers. That accessibility made a huge difference.

Many of the callers clearly lived in the same communities we’ve been reporting on. The barrage of calls was so significant that we could barely answer all of them due to time constraints.

Q: Could you tell us about some of the calls you got? What did listeners tell you?

A: Callers corroborated our findings, explaining that farm produce and agricultural activities in their community have been badly affected. Several others spoke about factory workers who have died — or are dying — due to poor industrial practices, and I referenced our reports to provide context.

Many called on the government to relocate these companies, regulate them properly, and ensure clear separation between industrial and residential areas. Others blamed the government and the harsh economic situation, noting that many people work in these factories out of sheer helplessness.

At the end of the call, I encouraged people to document what they are seeing — that evidence to back their claims will help put pressure on authorities.

Q: Could you update us on the situation in Ogijo now? What will you be looking into next in terms of following this story?

A: What’s clear is that the situation remains very serious, and people are still being affected. The radio program reinforced how widespread the impact is and how much trust communities are placing in journalists to amplify their voices.

Going forward, we’ll be looking closely at whether shutdown orders are actually being enforced, how effective government remediation and testing efforts are, and whether residents are seeing any real improvements. We’ll also continue to document any new reports of health impacts, environmental damage, or misconduct by the factories.

This interview was first published by The Examination, PREMIUM TIMES’ partner organisation. We have the permission to republish.