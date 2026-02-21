A public official should be legally and physically bound to the nation s/he is serving. The knowledge that one cannot simply escape to a second home in the event of legal scrutiny serves as a powerful deterrent against malpractice. The possession of foreign assets and citizenship often facilitates the illicit flight of capital, as earnings, legitimate or otherwise, are diverted to sustain lifestyles in foreign “safe havens” rather than being reinvested in the local economy. This should stopped, immediately.

Public service must be more than doing a job efficiently and honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation. – Margaret Smith

In 2024, I published an article discussing how public officers were relocating their families abroad and the dangers this trend poses to Nigeria’s economic development. One aspect I neglected to address was the issue of senior public office holders maintaining dual citizenships.

While the right to seek better opportunities is a fundamental human liberty, the specific case of public office holders maintaining dual citizenships or relocating their immediate families abroad while in service, should not be permitted. To safeguard the integrity of the Nigerian State, it is crucial to examine why holding public office should be fundamentally incompatible with having another citizenship besides that of Nigeria.

The most immediate concern for public officials is the risk of divided loyalties and distractions. Although I do not possess concrete data, it is difficult to comprehend how a public officer can serve Nigeria effectively when his or her family and investments are based abroad. Evidence suggests that Nigeria is often treated as a hunting ground, where officials earn their incomes and thereafter transfer these overseas. Observing those engaged in this practice reveals a relentless pursuit of money, often with the aim of converting this into foreign currencies – such as the US dollars, and British pound sterling – for onward transfer to these other locations.

When public officers relocate their families to jurisdictions with superior healthcare, education, and infrastructure, they effectively shield themselves from the consequences of their own policy failures. Nigeria already suffers from minimal accountability for mediocrity. Why should officials strive for improvement when they have alternatives?

It is worth noting that, probably aside those in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, no public officer can legally afford to purchase property abroad or enrol his or her children in foreign private universities from his or her legitimate income. All payments to public officers are in the public domain. If it’s within their legal public incomes, the president, all governors, and heads of agencies cannot afford homes in any foreign country, not to speak of keeping families there. Then to make it worse, some of them still go ahead to obtain foreign passports while still in service here.

For those in sensitive positions, the question arises: Whose interests take precedence during international negotiations, trade disputes, or security cooperation? A public servant must demonstrate unwavering commitment to the progress of his/her home country. If an official holds the passport of another country, his/her level of commitment cannot match that of those who do not have such option. True patriotism in governance requires a wholehearted approach, where the official’s destiny is inextricably linked to the success of the country s/he serves.

From a security perspective, dual citizenship provides an escape hatch that undermines accountability. Historically, several officials accused of corruption or the misappropriation of public funds have used their foreign passports to flee the Nigerian jurisdiction, while seeking refuge in countries where their dual statuses complicate extradition processes.

If a Minister of Education has children studying in British universities, or a Commissioner of Health seeks medicare in the United States, the urgency to improve Nigerian schools and hospitals is diminished. Public service should be motivated by shared experiences with the general citizenry. When the ruling class outsources the comfort of its personal life to other countries, it creates a disconnected governance model, in which leaders live in one reality and the governed in another. Restricting dual citizenship for public officials ensures that leaders are compelled to invest in, and rely upon, the systems they are paid to manage.

From a security perspective, dual citizenship provides an escape hatch that undermines accountability. Historically, several officials accused of corruption or the misappropriation of public funds have used their foreign passports to flee the Nigerian jurisdiction, while seeking refuge in countries where their dual statuses complicate extradition processes. Conversely, several Nigerians with foreign criminal records, particularly those convicted of financial crimes abroad, have gone on to hold or continue to hold significant public offices in Nigeria. The issue often highlights gaps in the Nigerian information and vetting system, which frequently allows individuals with international convictions to bypass screenings.

A public official should be legally and physically bound to the nation s/he is serving. The knowledge that one cannot simply escape to a second home in the event of legal scrutiny serves as a powerful deterrent against malpractice. The possession of foreign assets and citizenship often facilitates the illicit flight of capital, as earnings, legitimate or otherwise, are diverted to sustain lifestyles in foreign “safe havens” rather than being reinvested in the local economy. This should stopped, immediately.

Umar Yakubu is the Executive Director of Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity.