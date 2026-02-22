Diego Simeone has never been a coach to settle for half-measures, and even Ademola Lookman’s electric start at Atlético Madrid has not earned him a free pass.

The Atlético Madrid head coach has urged the Super Eagles forward to raise his work rate and contribution off the ball, despite his impressive goal return since completing a €35 million move from Atalanta in January.

Lookman has wasted little time announcing himself at the Estadio Metropolitano. On Saturday, the Nigerian attacker scored in a thrilling 4–2 win over Espanyol, taking his tally to six goal contributions in just a handful of appearances.

The strike was another ruthless finish inside the box and saw him equal a long-standing club benchmark; matching Luis Suárez’s 2010 record for the best statistical start to an Atlético career.

Yet for Simeone, goals alone are not the full story.

Simeone’s standards: More than goals

Renowned for his uncompromising philosophy, Simeone demands total commitment from every player in his system. At Atlético, attacking flair must coexist with defensive discipline, positional awareness, and relentless off-the-ball work.

While the Argentine tactician acknowledged Lookman’s impact in front of goal, he made it clear that the 28-year-old still has ground to cover in other areas of his game.

“Lookman brings us goals; honestly, more goals than overall play right now,” Simeone said after the Espanyol victory.

“He can still improve his build-up play and his defensive work. We need him to adapt to the team’s philosophy in those aspects.

“His attitude suggests he wants to improve as a footballer. He has that natural instinct; those goals are no coincidence. But we also need more from him in the collective game.”

A fast start, but a bigger test ahead

Since arriving from Atalanta, Lookman has looked sharp, decisive, and confident, qualities that made him one of Serie A’s most feared attackers and a key figure for Nigeria. His pace, direct running, and eye for goal have already added a new edge to Atlético’s attack.

However, Simeone’s message is clear: success under “El Cholo” requires sacrifice without the ball. Wingers are expected to track back, press aggressively, and maintain compact defensive shapes; often at the expense of personal statistics.

Encouragingly for Atlético fans and Nigerian supporters alike, Lookman’s career suggests he is well-equipped for the challenge. He has thrived in high-intensity systems before and is known for his work ethic as much as his attacking quality.

Still settling into a new league and a famously demanding environment, Lookman has time on his side. If he can marry his lethal finishing with Simeone’s defensive demands, Atlético Madrid may be looking at a forward capable of becoming one of the club’s most complete attacking weapons, rather than just another goal scorer.