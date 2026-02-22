A former National Commissioner of INEC, Lai Olurode, has criticized the presence of public office holders at polling units during elections, saying they have no constitutional or statutory role in the process beyond casting their votes.

Mr Olurode, a retired professor of sociology at the University of Lagos, said any attempt by serving officials to move around polling areas under the guise of monitoring amounts to an improper use of their office.

Mr Olurode’s remarks come amid controversy over the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who was seen moving across several polling units during Saturday’s area council elections in Abuja, a development that has triggered criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Wike monitored several polling units during Saturday’s FCT area council elections. He also commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise, despite noting low voter turnout in some areas.

However, speaking on the development to PREMIUM TIMES, the retired University of Lagos sociology professor said the Electoral Act makes no provision for ministers or other public officials to act as election monitors.

According to him, the Electoral Act does not recognise ministers or other political office holders as election officials, observers or monitors.

“The Electoral Act makes no provision for any public office holder. He is not an election official. He is not part of INEC. He is not an observer. He is not a monitor. Why should he be going around?” he asked.

He said such conduct could create an atmosphere of intimidation and distort the level playing field required for credible elections.

“Elections are meant to create a level playing ground for everybody. You can imagine if members of the opposition happen to be going around. It’s not a correct act at all. It’s an undue exercise of the power of incumbency,” he added.

Mr Olurode recalled that during his tenure at INEC, he confronted a sitting governor who was moving around polling areas during an election in a state under his supervision.

He said the governor, whom he identified as Kayode Fayemi during his time as Ekiti State governor, acknowledged the concern and left the area.

“I challenged him. A gentleman that he was, he said he regretted his action and he returned immediately back to either his office or home,” Mr Olurode said.

He maintained that public office holders who are registered voters should cast their ballots and leave like other citizens.

“Everybody, if registered in Abuja, should just cast his vote and return home,” he said, adding that he would further review the Electoral Act but remains convinced that ministers have no role in election monitoring.

Political actors, parties fault Wike’s presence at polling units

Several political actors and parties also criticised Wike’s movement around polling units during the FCT area council elections.

A report by Sahara Reporters on Saturday quoted human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong as saying Mr Wike is not a registered voter in Abuja and has no constitutional role in supervising elections in the territory.

Mr Effiong decried the minister’s presence at polling units, arguing that the conduct was inconsistent with the legal framework governing elections in the FCT.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) also accused the minister of direct interference in the electoral process by visiting multiple polling units under the guise of monitoring, The Cable stated.

In a statement, the party said Mr Wike had no constitutional role in the election exercise and described his presence at active voting locations as vexatious and meddlesome.

It warned that such actions could intimidate voters and election officials.

The ADC further alleged that the minister’s movements came against the backdrop of restrictions on movement across the FCT, which it linked to low voter turnout. The party also cited reports of voter suppression and alleged collaboration between some security personnel and agents of the ruling party.

Similarly, the senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, had criticised Mr Wike’s declaration of a curfew and movement restrictions ahead of the elections.

Mrs Kingibe described the decision as authoritarian, ill-considered, and unacceptable in a democratic society. She said that sweeping restrictions imposed without broad stakeholder consultation amounted to a direct affront to democratic governance and the constitutional rights of residents.