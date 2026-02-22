The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it rescued 1,075 injured crash victims and impounded 17,169 vehicles for traffic offences across Lagos State in 2025.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, the rescues were carried out along major traffic corridors through rapid response strategies, coordinated inter-agency operations, and targeted deployment of personnel to high-risk areas. The interventions ensured accident victims received prompt and life-saving assistance.

A breakdown of the impounded vehicles showed that 5,581 were private cars, while 10,825 were commercial vehicles. Offences ranged from reckless driving and overloading to mechanical defects, obstruction, and other traffic violations.

The agency also arrested 760 motorists for driving against traffic, commonly referred to as one-way violations.

“The numbers reflect a shift towards proactive traffic governance,” said LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki. “Our officers frequently risk their safety to secure crash scenes, coordinate with medical responders, and prevent secondary accidents.”

According to the agency, many crashes involved excessive speed, mechanical failure, driver fatigue, impaired driving, and hazardous manoeuvres such as one-way driving. Impounding vehicles is part of a broader deterrence strategy to remove unsafe vehicles from the roads and reinforce compliance with traffic laws.

While enforcement remains central, LASTMA stressed that improving road safety requires cooperation from motorists, transport unions, fleet operators, and the public.

LASTMA reaffirmed its commitment to life-saving interventions, disciplined enforcement, and public education to reduce road crashes and improve traffic safety across Lagos State.

Background

In February 2025, Mr Bakare-Oki told Punch in an interview that over-concentration on road transport contributes to congestion and increases the risk of accidents, including tanker collisions.

He advocated the deconcentration of road transport through greater use of rail and pipeline systems for the movement of petroleum products and other cargoes, arguing that reducing pressure on roads would significantly curb accidents.

Earlier, in 2024, LASTMA rescued 1,075 individuals from road traffic incidents and responded to 2,051 crash cases involving 3,754 vehicles.

The incidents included 143 fatal, 502 severe, and 1,406 minor accidents. The agency also resolved 5,108 vehicular breakdowns, covering cars, buses, trucks, tankers, and trailers, preventing traffic gridlock and secondary crashes.

As part of efforts to improve public engagement and accountability, LASTMA inaugurated a toll-free hotline (080000527862), enabling Lagosians to report traffic obstructions, breakdowns, emergencies, and complaints against personnel.

The hotline received 3,567 calls, resolving more than 3,450 cases. Its Physical Complaint Centre addressed 1,968 of 2,056 submitted complaints.

The measures form part of a broader strategy to deploy technology, enhance officer training, and improve responsiveness in traffic management across Lagos State.