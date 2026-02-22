The representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the collation centre of the Kuje Chairmanship election, Haruna Jatau, has alleged that there were infractions in four polling units during the election that was held on Saturday.

Shortly after the returning officer for Gudunkarya ward, Zubairu Muhammad, presented the result, Mr Jatau objected.

He claimed there was overvoting at two polling units and manual accreditation at two other polling units in the same ward.

“PU017 and 019 all in Zagabutu village recorded over voting, and we demand for their outright cancellation,” the APC party agent said

“PU002 and 011 all in Kuli village used manual accreditation for voting, which is against our extant laws. We demand for the cancellation of votes from the two polling units.”

The Returning Officer for the ward, Mr Muhammad, denied that any accreditation was done manually.

He said the only issues that arose were from the Zagabutu village, where thugs accosted the polling unit election officials and forced them to alter the results before letting them go.

However, upon return to the Registration Area centre for the collation of ward results, the presiding officer for the polling unit informed Mr Muhammad that they were going to change the result back to what it was before the inflation of votes orchestrated by the thugs.

“So, I collected the BVAS and checked and what they recorded tallied with the number of accredited voters,” he said.

“So, I didn’t accredit anything manual.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) supervising the Kuje Area Council election, Abubakar Dambo, asked the party agent to write their concerns and submit.

The APC agent told PREMIUM TIMES that the party’s lawyer is already drafting a letter to be submitted before collation resumes.

As of 11:57 a.m., INEC officials, journalists, party agents and election observers were waiting for the results from two wards –Kabi and Kuje Central.

After announcing eight of the 10 wards’ results, the APC candidate, Danjuma Samuel, is leading with a total votes 12,784 against his closest opponent, Zakwoyi Danlami of the PDP, who has so far polled 10,392.

The wards already announced are Yenche, Kwaku, Chibiri, Rubochi, Gaube, Gwargwada, Kujekwa, and Gudunkarya wards.